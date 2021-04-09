A Morgan County Tournament championship trophy is up for grabs at Wilson Morgan Park.
The nine-team tournament went through pool play Friday and begins double-elimination bracket play Saturday morning.
Brewer vs. Decatur Heritage gets it started at 9 a.m. on Field No. 1.
Three games start at 10 a.m. with Hartselle vs. Falkville on Field No. 4, Decatur vs. Priceville on Field No. 3 and Danville vs. West Morgan on Field No. 2.
No. 1 seed Austin plays the Brewer-Decatur Heritage winner at 11:45 a.m. on Field No. 1.
The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $5.
Austin 9, Priceville 0: Katie Bracken struck out 11 batters in seven innings with two hits allowed and a walk for the Black Bears. Lexey Carver had a home run, a single and two RBIs. Kaidence Swoopes doubled twice, drove in a run and scored a run.
Maddie Black had a double for Priceville.
Austin 13, Decatur Heritage 0: Kenley Hilleary no-hit the Eagles and struck out 15 batters for Austin. Hilleary also had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Keatyn Higdon had three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Makayla Pointer chipped in with a double, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Decatur 5, Falkville 1: Aaliaya Hullett had a home run, a single, two RBIs and a run scored for Decatur. Madison Murphy struck out 11 batters in seven innings.
Kameryn Scales finished with a triple, a walk and a run scored for Falkville.
Priceville 15, Decatur Heritage 0: Reagan Walter, Abigail Garrison and Bentley Black each hit a home run for the Bulldogs. Walter finished with three RBIs, Garrison added four RBIs and four runs scored, and Black totaled four RBIs and two runs scored.
Summer Sims singled for the Eagles' only hit.
West Morgan 2, Brewer 1: Abby Lindsey pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and allowed two hits and walked a pair in six innings. Lindsey also had a hit and an RBI.
Hartselle 11, Brewer 0: Zoey Crawford allowed one hit and had no walks in five innings for Hartselle. Karsi Lentz finished with a home run and a double and drove in three runs. Lillyanna Cartee doubled twice, drove in two runs, scored twice and stole a base.
Kelsi Lemmond had Brewer's hit.
Hartselle 6, West Morgan 5: Trailing 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Hartselle rallied with five runs to take the lead for good. Cartee and Lentz each drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers.
Kylei Russell had three hits and an RBI for the Rebels.
Danville 4, Falkville 1: Audrey Marshall led the Hawks with three hits, including a home run and a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Elli Lorance had a triple, a walk and a run scored for Falkville.
Decatur 2, Danville 1: Madison Murphy dominated the Hawks with 19 strikeouts in seven innings with three hits allowed and no walks. Aaliaya Hullett drove in both runs and stole a base for the Red Raiders.
Danville's Blayne Godfrey also had a strong pitching performance with 15 strikeouts, four hits allowed and no walks in seven innings and went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double.
