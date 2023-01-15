The Morgan County Tournament starts Tuesday at Danville.
The No. 1 seeds are the Priceville girls (12-6) and the West Morgan boys (14-4).
Both of the No. 1 seeds come into this year’s tournament with memories from last year’s tournament at West Morgan.
The memories are positive for the Priceville girls because they won the program’s first ever county tournament championship last year. Junior Zoey Benson was named the MVP following the Bulldogs’ 66-37 win in the finals over Falkville.
Coach Terrie Nelson’s team had fallen in the finals of the two previous tournaments played in 2019 and 2020. There was no tournament in 2021 due to COVID.
“That meant so much to get that monkey off our back,” Nelson said. “The second we had that win is a special memory for me and our team.”
The memories are a little more negative for the West Morgan boys. Priceville beat West Morgan, 55-54, in the Friday night semifinals on a buzzer-beater shot by Chris Thomas.
West Morgan coach Sam Brown was looking for his 11th Morgan County Tournament championship. He has won eight at Brewer and two at West Morgan.
Eventual champion Danville entered last year’s tournament as the No. 1 seed. West Morgan thought the home-court advantage would work in its favor, if the Rebels could get to Saturday’s finals, but they fell in the semifinals.
“Watching two other teams play for the championship on your home floor is a horrible feeling,” Brown said. “Luckily, that was only the second time I’ve experienced that in 39 years of coaching.”
This year’s Morgan County Tournament starts Tuesday at Danville. After Wednesday off, the semifinals will be played Thursday and Friday. The finals are Saturday. Admission is $7 each day.
Priceville Bulldogs
Denying Priceville a second straight county tournament championship won’t be easy. The Bulldogs are playing at a high level. The losses have been to 6A Mountain Brook, 6A Cullman, 5A Arab, Wayne County, Tennessee, and twice to area rival Good Hope, which is No. 1 in the state in 4A.
Benson is a force inside. She averages 9.1 points and eight rebounds a game. The senior could become the first two-time Morgan County Tournament MVP since Hartselle’s Moriah Taylor did it in 2016 and 2017.
It’s been done five other times by Hartselle’s Vickie Orr and four players from Brewer Adonnaca Burton, Jessica Thompson, Andrea Crawford and Riley Northway.
Most of Priceville’s offense comes from the Hames household. Sisters Leslie and Lauren combine for an average of 32 points a game. Lauren, the senior, averages 18.2 points. Leslie, the sophomore, comes in at 13.7.
“Those girls are always working on their shooting,” Nelson said. “I know when they leave school after practice they are going home to practice shooting some more. That’s what it takes to be a great shooter.”
Priceville’s starting lineup is rounded out by juniors Gracin Prater and Ashlyn Johnson.
“I know our girls are hungry for another championship trophy,” Nelson said. “One of the things that make this tournament so special is seeing who can perform in pressure situations with a trophy on the line. That can help prepare you for what’s ahead.”
West Morgan Rebels
The West Morgan boys are rolling and are ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 4A. Three of West Morgan’s losses have been close — two points to Decatur (70-68), three to Westminster Christian (56-53) and three to Hanceville (57-54).
The one loss that wasn’t close was to Priceville, 63-46, on Dec. 9. West Morgan got some revenge for that game with a 50-31 win over Priceville on Jan. 6. A third meeting in the county tournament would have to be in the finals.
“We’re playing pretty good right now,” Brown said. “We’re learning how to finish games better and playing with a lot of energy. That’s half the battle.”
West Morgan’s starting five is seniors Carson Muse, Conner Dillard, Byron Parrish and Isaac Ward joined by junior Jaylen Fletcher.
Muse is a double-double machine. He’s averaging 23.4 points and 10.3 rebounds. Fletcher averages 10.4 points. Parrish is scoring 9.9 points while averaging 6.4 rebounds.
“Our seniors have never won the Morgan County Tournament,” Brown said. “I think there’s a sense of urgency because they realize this is their last chance.”
The West Morgan season got off to a little later start than usual because of the football team’s playoff success. Brown had just three of his 10 players at practice before football season ended.
“The football success has made a positive impact on our basketball program,” Brown said. “The football players got that taste of winning and they come in here expecting to win some more.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.