Friday’s games
Hartselle 4, West Morgan 0: Karsi Lentz homered and drove in three runs. Hartselle pitcher Blayne Godfrey struck out 10 while giving up two hits in seven innings.
Hartselle 3, Falkville 2: Brantley Drake’s ground ball was booted and that allowed Emily Hall to race home with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Zoey Crawford was the winning pitcher after allowing one earned run in six innings.
Falkville 5, West Morgan 2: Hope McClanahan allowed no earned runs in six innings for Falkville. Abby Lindsey went 2-for-3 for West Morgan.
Decatur 3, Danville 1: Madison Murphy’s two-run homer gave the Red Raiders a walk-off win in seven innings. Murphy had been walked in three previous at bats. Murphy was the winning pitcher with 13 strikeouts while allowing one hit.
Decatur 6, Priceville 4: Murphy struck out 11 and gave up two earned runs for Decatur. Bentley Black homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Priceville. Hanna Tillman added two doubles.
Danville 2, Priceville 0: The Hawks’ McKinley McCaghren won the pitching duo with Priceville’s Maddie Black. McCaghren gave up two hits while striking out six in seven innings. Black gave up nine hits and two earned runs in seven innings. McCaghren also hit two doubles.
Austin 15, Decatur Heritage 0: Katie Bracken homered, doubled and drove in four runs. Kaidence Swoopes homered, doubled and drove in three runs. Arianna Attalla held Decatur Heritage hitless in the three-inning game.
Brewer 15, Decatur Heritage 6: Abby Summerford homered, doubled and drove in five runs for Brewer. Marissa Adams and Lenox Scott both drove in two runs for Decatur Heritage.
Austin 11, Brewer 0: The Black Bears picked up their 30th win of the season behind a five-inning one-hitter thrown by Bracken who struck out 11. Arden Breedlove homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Austin.
Saturday’s results
Austin 15, Decatur Heritage 0: Bracken had two doubles and drove in two runs. Attalla held Decatur Heritage batters to one hit in the three-inning game.
Brewer 3, Danville 2: Brie Voss was the winning pitcher with help in relief from Bronwyn Broden. Keylyn Stapler had two hits for Brewer. Isabella Guest tripled for Danville.
Priceville 17, Falkville 3: Kathleen King and Gracin Potter both hit home runs and drove in three runs for Priceville. Allie Denson went 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and three RBIs. Hanna Tillman homered for Falkville.
Hartselle 13, West Morgan 4: The Tigers scored nine runs in the first inning. Katie Gillott went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and two RBIs.
Austin 11, Brewer 0: Breedlove went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBIs. Bracken struck out 11 in five innings.
Hartselle 15, Priceville 0: Gillott had two doubles and drove in four runs. Drake went 3-for-3 with a double. The win was the 30th of the season for the Tigers.
Danville11, Decatur Heritage 5: The Hawks eliminated the Eagles behind the hitting of Audrey Marshall who went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, four runs scored and five RBIs.
West Morgan 7, Falkville 3: The Rebels eliminated the Blue Devils behind home runs from Lindsey, Kylei Russell and Chasity Rikard. Lindsey struck out 15. Eli Lorance homered for Falkville.
Priceville 11, Danville 3: The Bulldogs eliminated the Hawks behind Bentley Black, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Maddie Black held Danville to five hits in five innings.
Austin 6, Hartselle 2: The Black Bears advanced to the championship game with the victory. Bracken struck out 10. Claire Wright had two hits and two RBIs for Austin. Jones led Hartselle with two hits.
West Morgan 3, Brewer 2: The Rebels eliminated the Patriots by scoring the winning run in the top of the 7th inning. Lindsey struck out 10 for West Morgan. Bronwyn struck out eight for Brewer. Summerford homered for Brewer.
