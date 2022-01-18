TRINITY — When Presley Wimberly drained a three-point shot with 1:46 remaining, she had no idea it would only be the second most important shot she made.
The Brewer Patriots defeated Danville 41-39 on Monday night in the first round of the Morgan County tournament. Wimberly tied the game late with a 3-pointer, which would normally be the highlight of any player’s game.
However, fate had bigger things in store for her.
With three seconds remaining, and the game tied 39-39, Wimberly again found the ball in her hands. This time her shot won the game.
“I was very nervous and scared,” Wimberly said of her game winning shot. “But I just shot it and it went in.”
It’s every basketball players dream to make a game-changing shot. It’s rare that the same player gets a chance to make two in the same game.
“It was exciting. That doesn't happen a lot,” Wimberly said. "I’m very proud of myself, proud of my team for pulling it off.”
Brewer head coach Josh Scott said seeing his player make two key shots down the stretch was shocking but not surprising.
“I’ve never see one player make two shots like that in the same game,” Scott said. “But I’m going to tell you, that girl works as hard as anybody I’ve seen. She’s put in the extra time to perfect her shot and it showed tonight.”
While Brewer may have celebrated a happy ending, it wasn't that way for much of the game.
After falling behind early, Danville took control late in the first half, closing on a 10-0 run to take a 23-17 halftime lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, it seemed the game was Danville’s to win. The Hawks had kept control the entire second half and Brewer’s Scott had picked up a technical with his team trailing 33-27.
Turns out that was the spark Brewer needed.
After the technical foul, the Patriots closed on a 14-6 run to seal the comeback win.
“It sparked our girls and gave them that fight that they needed,” Scott said. “We’ve battled through a lot this season. So, to show the ability to put it together and finish, that’s a testament to our girls.”
After leading for so long, the outcome was tough to swallow for the Hawks. However, head coach Jamison Hill said the game was a sign they are moving in the right direction.
“I thought we played well, played good defense, just had a few turnovers and missed some layups and free throws,” Hill said. “We’re still a young team. Earlier in the season they beat us by 15, so to be in the position we were tonight shows we’re going in the right direction.”
Hope West led Brewer with nine points, while Wimberly had eight. Madelyn McCreless and Elizabeth Hood each had seven for Danville.
Brewer advances to play Priceville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Falkville boys 77, Brewer 49: Dawson Norwood led Falkville with a game-high 24 points. Camden Reid had 13, while Jordan Greenfield had 10. Jamerion Watkins led Brewer with 18.
Falkville advances to play Danville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
