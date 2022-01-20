County tournaments in Morgan and Limestone move to the semifinal rounds starting tonight. West Morgan hosts the Morgan County Tournament. Ardmore hosts the Limestone County Tournament.
The Morgan County Tournament schedule has the No. 1 seed Priceville girls (15-4) vs. Brewer (7-15) at 6 p.m. The boys game is No. 1 seed Danville (16-5) vs. Falkville (16-8) at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule has the Falkville girls (9-12) vs. West Morgan (5-10) at 6 p.m. and the West Morgan boys (13-7) vs. Priceville (14-4) at 7:30 p.m.
Tonight’s schedule for the Limestone County Tournament has the East Limestone girls (11-9) vs. Tanner (15-3) at 6:30 p.m. and the Clements boys (14-8) vs. West Limestone (6-15) at 8 p.m.
Friday’s schedule has Elkmont girls (17-7) vs. Clements (11-12) at 6:30 p.m. and the East Limestone boys (8-13) vs. Tanner (9-9) at 7:30 p.m.
The championship games for both tournaments will be Saturday. The Limestone finals are at 4 p.m. for the girls and 5:30 for the boys. Admission is $6 on Thursday and Friday and $7 on Saturday.
The Morgan finals are at 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys. Admission is $5 each day.
— David Elwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.