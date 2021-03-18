After being postponed Wednesday because of the weather, the Morgan County Soccer Tournament returns to play today.
The matches will be split between two locations. The Jack Allen Recreation Complex is hosting the Decatur girls vs. Priceville at 5 p.m. and the West Morgan girls vs. Hartselle at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be played on the turf field.
Two games will be played at Austin. The Austin girls host Brewer at 5 p.m. The Decatur and Austin boys meet at 6:30 p.m.
The tournament continues Saturday at Jack Allen with semifinal and final matches. The girls semifinals start at 9 a.m. The boys play at 11 a.m. The girls finals begin at 1 p.m. and the boys finals are set for 3 p.m.
The awards ceremony will be after the boys championship match.
Decatur boys 6, West Morgan 2: Senior captain Julio Cerda scored five goals in Tuesday’s win. Braxton Tourney added a goal for the Red Raiders.
Softball
Austin 11, Florence 1: The top four hitters in the Black Bears’ batting order went a combined 8-for-15 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored in Tuesday’s five-inning game.
Leadoff hitter Katie Davis went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a RBI. Katie Bracken followed her by going 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored. Lawren Hayes went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Cleanup hitter Lexey Carver went 2-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI.
Kyra Taylor, Austin’s No. 6 hitter, added a home run.
Bracken was the winning pitcher after striking out 11 in four innings while giving up just one hit.
Baseball
Cullman 5, Decatur 0: Bearcats pitcher Kaleb Heatherly struck out 13 while limiting the Red Raiders to five singles in the Class 6A, Area 14 contest. Decatur’s William Burgreen had two hits.
The teams are scheduled to play at doubleheader today at Decatur starting at 4:30 p.m.
Buckhorn 14, Priceville 13: The visiting Bulldogs led 9-0 after two innings, but could not make the lead hold up. Buckhorn rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game played Tuesday.
Dylan Johnson and Mason Mann both went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Mann had a double. Wyatt Hurt tripled. John Looney and Wes Walker each had two RBIs.
Sparkman 10, Ardmore 0: The Tigers were held to four hits, including two by Cole Cheatham. Sparkman scored five runs, two earned, off Cheatham in 4 1/3 innings. The Mississippi State signee struck out nine and walked eight.
