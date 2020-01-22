FALKVILLE — It’s a big week for Brewer girls basketball.
Coach Jeff Andrews’ team is chasing a three-peat in the Morgan County Tournament. They took a big step toward that goal Tuesday night with a 74-52 victory over West Morgan.
“It’s a tradition for Brewer to win this tournament,” senior Leisha Steger. “It’s something we want to see continue.”
The Brewer girls advance to Friday’s semifinals, which brings a matchup with Priceville.
“This week is special because this is where you start thinking about the postseason,” senior Evaiah Burrows said. “Winning this tournament last year got us started on our run to state.”
On the boys side of the bracket Tuesday night, it was West Morgan advancing with a 66-50 win over Priceville. West Morgan plays Danville in the semifinals Friday at 7:45 p.m.
There are no tournament games today, but it will be another special day for the Brewer program. Three players will celebrate playing at the next level. Steger is signing with Montevallo. Burrows is signing with Faulkner University in Montgomery. Jacie Andrews has already signed with Faulkner.
“I’m excited about going to Faulkner,” Andrews said. “Having Evaiah there is just an added bonus.”
Both Montevallo and Faulkner have had success with players from Brewer. Shyan Flack, the MVP of the 2018 Morgan County Tournament, is leading Montevallo with 16.1 points a game to go with 8.7 rebounds. Freshman McCarley Northway is another former Brewer player at Montevallo.
Faulkner has two former Morgan County players on the roster. Kayla Key Harbin is a senior guard from Hartselle. Danville’s Jolee Cole is taking a redshirt during her first year at the school. Savana Flack from Brewer is two seasons removed from an excellent career at Faulkner.
Brewer girls 74, West Morgan 52: The Patriots led 23-8 after one quarter and 44-21 at halftime. The lead got as high as 33 in the third quarter.
Freshman Hope West, last year’s tournament MVP, led the Patriots with 24 points. She hit five 3-point field goals. Burrows had 12 and Andrews added 11.
West Morgan (6-15) had Jada Gray with 13 points, Karly Terry 11 and Brandy Hernandez with 10.
Brewer and Priceville will meet for the third time this season on Friday. Priceville took the first game at home, 62-45. Brewer won the second meeting at home, 63-46.
West Morgan boys 66, Priceville 50: The trio of Dyllan Ward, Ashton Owens and Skyler Hutto led the Rebels to victory. Ward and Owens each had 17 points. Hutto scored 16.
All three were hot behind the 3-point line. Ward hit four, Hutto had three and Owens had two. West Morgan hit nine 3s to just four for Priceville.
A big second quarter gave the Rebels a 20-15 halftime lead. They expanded it to 54-35 after three.
Seth Hood led Priceville (4-16) with 23 points. Trey Summer scored 10.
West Morgan is 2-0 vs. Danville this season. The Rebels won the first meeting at home 67-62 and won at Danville last Friday, 73-61.
