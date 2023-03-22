Kylie French led Hartselle with four goals as the Tigers beat West Morgan 8-2 Tuesday in the Morgan County Tournament at Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
Hartselle coach Chasity Hughes was not surprised by French's performance.
"She's pretty consistent with her numbers," Hughes said.
Addison Button added two goals for Hartselle (9-2). Katelyn Dolbeer and Cara Beth Nelson each had a goal.
French was pleased with her team's continued cohesiveness.
"I think from the beginning of the season from the Ref Clinic ... we did really well," French said. "We have continued to build as a team and our chemistry has been really good."
Hughes observed positives on the offensive end of the field but also noted areas of Hartselle’s play that needed improvement.
"Overall I believe we executed offensively very well," Hughes said. "We were able to combine and work up top to finish better than we have in the past week. We still have a lot of work to do on the front end as far as recovering. Overall proud of the night."
Brandy Hernandez accounted for both of the Rebels' goals. Madison Parker assisted on each score.
Participating in the Morgan County tournament provides various opportunities and experiences for Hartselle, West Morgan and the other teams.
"Morgan County (Tournament) prepares us (for the rest of the season) in a lot of ways," Hughes said. "Morgan County's emotional, personal. All these girls know each other across the county. So it's really fun to have everybody out here."
The tournament also presents a time to refocus.
"I've talked to the girls about 'pick your standard and set it' and this is a good week for us to decide what is our standard moving forward and what is our expectation of ourselves moving forward," Hughes said.
French has also appreciated the opportunity to compete in the tournament.
"I'm really glad that we all get to play in this because it builds our chemistry," French said. "I'm proud of these past two games and I'm excited for the rest of the week."
West Morgan coach Brandon Rice hopes to build his team's confidence and mental toughness as the regular season winds down.
"We're a very hard team to pinpoint," Rice said. "We're not overly consistent right now. We lost one senior last year. We've proven in the past that (we) can be a really good team. They've just got to find a way to believe in themselves."
Rice pointed out how the Rebels rallied to get two goals in the second half against Hartselle after trailing 5-0 at halftime. The two scores qualified West Morgan for the tournament semifinals.
"It was easy to lay down," Rice said. "They fought to the end and got two goals."
Both teams will play in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. when tournament play resumes Thursday. Hartselle will face Decatur. West Morgan (7-5) will meet Priceville.
Other Thursday matchups include: Danville vs. Austin and Brewer vs. Hartselle JV in the girls consolation games at 5:30 p.m.; Hartselle vs. Decatur and Austin vs. Brewer in the boys semifinals and Hartselle JV vs. West Morgan and Priceville vs. Danville in the boys consolation games, all at 7 p.m.
