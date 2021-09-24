WOODVILLE — Brayden Kyle threw five touchdown passes and ran for two more in Decatur Heritage’s 55-14 win over Woodville on Friday.
The Eagles’ senior quarterback completed 8 of 12 passes for 212 yards. He rushed two times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyler Founds had four receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first quarter. Alex Malone ran the opening kickoff back 48 yard for a touchdown and had a 55-yard touchdown catch. Cole O’Brien had two catches for 45 yards and one touchdown.
Decatur Heritage (4-2) is ranked No. 8 in Class 1A. The Eagles return to region play next Friday with a trip to Waterloo.
• Falkville 49, Cold Springs 7: Quarterback Caden Burnett completed seven of eight passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 6-ranked team in Class 2A to victory.
The junior had touchdown passes of 14 and 49 yards to Isaiah Warnick. Andrew Jones had a 55-yard touchdown catch. Lawson Tew hauled in a 69-yard touchdown pass.
Jones later added a second TD grab on a 53-yard pass from Landon Powers.
Falkville rolled up 458 yards of offense, including 127 yard rushing and one touchdown on 12 carries for Jordan Greenfield.
The Blue Devils host Section next Friday.
• Westminster 23, Lawrence County 20: Lawrence County’s Austin Williams scored two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Devils fell 23-20 to visiting Westminster Christian on Friday.
Williams scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and a five-yard jaunt in the fourth quarters.
The Red Devils (0-5) travel to East Limestone for a 5A, Region 8 game next Friday.
Lawrence County led 14-10 at intermission, but Westminster quarterback Brandon Musch scored on a 25-yard at the 9:02 mark of the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats the lead for good. He tossed a 44-yard TD pass to Isaiah Lattimore to seal the win with 6:43 remaining.
The Red Devils led early when Alandis Johnson returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Williams booted the extra point.
• Arab 49, Brewer 13: The host Knights galloped out to a 35-0 halftime lead.
Brewer (0-6) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard pass from Caden Childers to Gonzalo Ramirez. The second touchdown came on Ramirez’ eight-yard run.
Brewer travels to Lee on Friday.
