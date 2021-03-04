Boys
Brodie Morrow, Hartselle
The junior drove in four runs in the 6-2 season-opening win over Bob Jones. Three of the runs came on a clutch double with the bases loaded. He picked up where he left off last March. Shortly before the 2020 season was suspended, he went 4-for-4 with three doubles and six RBIs in a win over Florence.
Girls
Kamie Kirk, Hatton
Kirk scored 17 points in the Northwest Regional final win over Falkville that put Hatton into the state tournament. "Kamie played a great game against Falkville," coach Chasta Chamness said. "She was definitely a leader on the floor. She was our leading scorer with 17 points. But she also pulled 12 rebounds, helping to secure the regional championship."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Hatton’s Ridge Harrison and Danville’s KJ Melson. Girls: Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald, Decatur Heritage’s Ellie Metzgar and East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.