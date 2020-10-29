BIRMINGHAM — The stars that seemed to line up behind Hartselle to win its first state championship in eight years were eclipsed by Mountain Brook's sun.
The Spartans overpowered the Tigers 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 on Wednesday for the Class 6A championship.
It seemed like all the stars were aligning for Hartselle to win its first state championship in eight years. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.
“I’m very proud of my girls. They did a tremendous job handling the adversities of this year,” said Hartselle head coach Tanya Lybarger. “This group has made it further than any group since 2012 so I’m very proud.”
Hartselle finished 54-12 in a season where COVID-19 lingered as a constant threat.
“It means a lot that we got to play in this and I think you have to give a lot of credit to our administrators and school system for the job they did,” Lybarger said. “But you also have to give a lot of credit to the players. It’s not easy to ask a teenager to not go out on the weekend or whatever. We asked a lot of them and they made those sacrifices so we could have this season.”
Celie Field finished with nine kills and five service aces to lead Mountain Brook (34-12), which won the 7A title last year. The Spartans also won championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The Tigers quickly trailed in each set and attributed the slow starts to playing in Bill Harris Arena, which hosts only the championship matches and is part of the Birmingham CrossPlex, which has an indoor track and field arena that has the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Hartselle had never played in Bill Harris Arena. Mountain Brook has won four of its five titles there.
“I do think that nerves played a big part,” Lybarger said. “This was our first time in this arena. It’s a different atmosphere and I think we were nervous. We never gave up, but I think the nerves made us get down early and we were never able to find a rhythm after that.”
Mountain’s Brook size and length also paid dividends. While Field is 5-foot-10, 5-11 Sims Kilgore had seven kills for the Spartans.
“Their size was a definite advantage for them over us,” said Hartselle senior Lillyanna Cartee, who had 41 kills and 54 digs in three state tournament matches. “Other than that, they weren’t doing anything special. We were in the right spots. We just couldn’t connect like we needed to.”
Hartselle will say goodbye to four seniors — Cartee, Hailey Holshouser, Tori Hughes and Jessica Jarrett — who will be missed, Lybarger said.
“Lilly and Hailey are six man rotations, Tori is our libero and Jessica is a middle and six-man rotation as well so that’s a lot of experience and leadership we have to replace,” Lybarger said. “On a personal level, these girls mean so much to me. They were with me when my I lost my husband and he passed away a few years ago. These girls are like a family and when you go through things like that, they really help you through it.”
Through tears, Cartee and Holshouser expressed what Lybarger meant to them as well.
“She means a lot because she’s become, not only my friend, but my family,” said Holshouser.
“I’ve been with her for five years,” Cartee said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”
