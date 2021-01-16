Ga'Quincy McKinstry, a two-way star at Pinson Valley High in suburban Birmingham, has been named the state's Mr. Football.
McKinstry was a receiver and defensive back for the Indians, who went 12-2 and won the Class 6A championship. He signed in December to play football at Alabama.
On offense, McKinstry caught 45 passes for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had five receptions for 89 yards and the go-ahead score in the state title game, a 23-13 victory over Spanish Fort.
On defense, McKinstry finished with 21 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He returned both interceptions for touchdowns.
McKinstry also shined in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. He caught five passes — two on defense and three on offense — and was named Alabama's most valuable player.
With McKinstry and 2018 winner Bo Nix, Pinson Valley becomes the fourth school to have two Mr. Football winners.
But the Indians are the first to do it in such a short span. The other schools are Etowah (1992 Freddie Kitchens and 2000 Carnell Williams), Pike County (1989 Steven Coleman and 2003 Chris Nickson) and Vigor (1982 Tommy Compton and 1988 Darrell Williams).
The Daily area has had two Mr. Football winners since the award was started by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 1982. They were Asa Martin of Austin in 2017 and Pierre Goode of Hazlewood in 1985.
— David Elwell
