Girls
Madison Murphy, Decatur
The junior had 18 strikeouts, hit two home runs and drove in four runs in a 4-3 win over Hartselle. "She's been on varsity since she was in the seventh grade," coach Rod Lovett said. "She's been pitching for us the whole time. She's finally matured and learned how to pitch and not just throw. … She’s averaging 16 strikeouts a game so far this year through ... nine games.”
Boys
Peyton Sallee, Falkville
Sallee had a grand slam in a 7-2 win over Winston County this month. He also played quarterback for the football team the past two years. "He's helped me a lot with the younger kids," Falkville baseball coach Seth Ward said. "(And) he's been a big bat for us this year."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hartselle’s Graham Ellis, Decatur Heritage’s Nash Rippen and Hatton’s Alex Brackin. Girls: Austin’s Katie Bracken, Decatur Heritage’s Emily Hubbard and West Morgan’s Abby Lindsey.
