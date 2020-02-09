ATHENS — Lindsay Lane senior Tommy Murr rose to the occasion when the Lions hosted R.A. Hubbard for the Class 1A, Area 15 championship Saturday.
Murr scored 37 points and made two crucial plays that helped close out the Chiefs. Murr rebounded his own missed free throw and scored to put the Lions up three with under a minute left. He then stole the ball from R.A. Hubbard and made a breakaway layup to give Lindsay Lane an 85-78 win and its second straight area title.
“I think he really enjoys the pressure,” Lindsay Lane coach Steve Murr said. “He plays better under pressure. That’s all he’s had for the last four years is pressure.”
Murr turned it on in the final stages of the game. He scored nine points in the last five minutes, including a 3-pointer that put the Lions (20-9) up by one and a layup that gave them a 78-76 lead.
“I think tough games like this determine the type of player or team that you are,” Murr said. “A close one like this where you fight back as a team, that builds character.”
He got Lindsay Lane going early, too. He scored 13 points in the first quarter and had 18 at halftime. Lindsay Lane led 44-35 at halftime.
Things were close to getting out of hand as Lindsay Lane increased its lead to 13 in the third. R.A. Hubbard (17-13) fought back, however, and made it a one-point game at the end of the third.
The Chiefs grabbed a 70-69 lead then a 73-71 lead before Murr helped the Lions take it back and win.
“We preach that the three things we can control are your attitude, effort and faith,” Murr said. “I think that’s what we did tonight. I think that’s why we’re cutting down nets.”
Murr’s counterpart, senior Charlie Morrison, was once again a more than reliable second option for the Lions. He scored 22 points.
R.A. Hubbard’s scoring output was a total team effort. Senior Montoya Kellogg had 20. Junior Tyrus Johnson and eighth grader Trey Kellogg had 15 and 12, respectively. Sophomore Keyondric Cobb scored 10 points.
The win gives Lindsay Lane the right to host its subregional game. That will be against Woodville. R.A. Hubbard will travel to Skyline.
Class 1A, Area 15 girls championship
Lindsay Lane girls 60, R.A. Hubbard 35: The Lions made seven 3-pointers in the first half and jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Lindsay Lane (13-15) led 20-9 after one and 31-17 at halftime.
“They came out with great energy,” Lindsay Lane girls coach Rick Wright said. “They were playing the right way and shots were falling.”
Senior Madelyn Dizon paced Lindsay Lane’s offense. She scored 15 points in the first half and had 29 overall. She made four 3-pointers. Senior Audra Putman scored 17 points.
Lindsay Lane led by 18 points at the end of the third quarter. The Lions will now host Valley Head in the subregional round on Monday. R.A. Hubbard (9-10) will travel to Skyline.
Class 2A, Area 16 boys championship
Tanner 61, Sheffield 59 (OT): Seniors JJ Jones and Malik Atkins combined for 41 points to help Tanner (18-7) hang on for the win. Jones had 21 points. Atkins scored 20 points.
Tanner led 32-22 at halftime and 41-28 after three before Sheffield charged back to send the game into overtime. Sheffield scored 27 points in the fourth.
Tanner then outscored Sheffield 6-4 in overtime to win the Class 2A, Area 16 title. The Rattlers will now host Sulligent in the subregional round.
Class 5A, Area 16 boys championship
East Limestone 52, Madison Academy 41: Senior Austin Harvell scored 19 points to help the Indians (22-7) grab an area title.
East Limestone held Madison Academy to under 10 points in each quarter except the first. The Indians led 24-21 at halftime and 41-29 after three.
Senior Xavier Griffith added 13 points for East Limestone. The Indians will host Russellville in the subregional round Tuesday.
