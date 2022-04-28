Boys
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont
The junior struck out 11 and pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win as Elkmont defeat Winfield 5-2 in its opening Class 3A playoff game. He also singled and drove in one run. In the second game, he tripled, singled and drove in five runs to help Elkmont win 12-1 and advance. As a sophomore, Murrah was a 2021 Class 3A All-State honorable mention at designated hitter.
Girls
Vivi Blakely, Decatur
Blakely finished as runner-up in Class 6A, No. 5 singles at the state tournament. "I am so proud of Vivi Blakely and her accomplishments," coach Amanda Whitmire said. "She has put in countless hours of practice time and worked hard for this success. Not only is she an excellent player, but also her positive attitude inspires her teammates and helps them to achieve their best as well."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Karsi, Lentz, Athens Bible’s Addyson Butler and East Lawrence’s Camryn Langley. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Cole O’Brien, Lindsay Lane’s Sam Hogue and Hartselle’s Coleman Mizell.
