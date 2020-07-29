Muscle Shoals and Deshler announced Wednesday that they are both pushing back the start of their football seasons to Sept. 4 due to COVID-19.
Muscle Shoals City Schools is pushing back the start of all fall sports to Sept. 1. Deshler officials said that the seasons for volleyball and cross-country would not be delayed.
Chad Holden, superintendent for Muscle Shoals City Schools, said delaying sports for a short time could be beneficial given the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Deshler and Muscle Shoals were scheduled to meet in football on Aug. 20. That game will now be played Sept. 25.
Muscle Shoals was scheduled to play Florence on Aug. 28. Deshler was scheduled to play Russellville on Aug. 28. Those games are not expected to be rescheduled.
The new season opener for Muscle Shoals is a Class 6A, Region 8 game Sept. 4 at home vs. Decatur. The new season opener for Deshler is a Class 4A, Region 8 game Sept. 4 at West Limestone.
