Boys
Carson Muse, West Morgan
Muse had 20 points in a win over Danville and 28 points in a win over Priceville. "Excellent teammate," West Morgan coach Sam Brown said. "Good people have buy-in to the system, and he has definitely bought into our program. As he has gotten healthy, he has gotten better and better."
Girls
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner
Fletcher scored 30 points in a 60-59 overtime win over East Limestone in the county tournament final. Tanner coach Jordan Paul said her impact exceeded her point total with several teammates out with injuries. "She was exceptional that night. She really stepped up big for us around the basket (with rebounding)."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: West Limestone’s River Helms, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles and Falkville’s Avery Miller. Girls: West Morgan’s Brandy Hernandez, Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald and Lawrence County’s Sadie Thompson.
