MADISON — It didn’t come easy, but when it came down to the wire, Hartselle managed to pick up its first win of the season.
The Tigers knocked off Westminster Christian 45-43 Tuesday in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones High School. After three straight tough losses to open the season, the win came at a good time.
“I think that (win) was a result of being in so many tight games so far this season,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. “We’ve had opportunities to win some close games, and we couldn’t make the right plays. I’m not sure we made all the right plays in this one, but a young team has to be thrown in the fire to learn how to win games, and today that paid off.”
The game was tight throughout, but Westminster held the edge for most of the first three quarters. The Wildcats led 12-9 after the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime.
The game-changing play came in the third quarter.
Trailing 32-31, Hartselle knocked a loose ball back into their territory. It looked like Westminster’s Jason Bledsoe had the easiest path to recovering it until Hartselle’s Kiah Key came in on a sliding dive. The effort play from the star junior resulted in a 3-pointer from Rylan Smothers, which gave the Tigers a 34-32 lead along with the momentum they needed to take control.
“I knew our team needed a big play. Our team was struggling. I was struggling. We needed something to get us going,” said Kiah Key. “I saw the ball, and I thought I had to do whatever I could to get it. It worked out that I did.”
After Key’s effort, the Tigers went on a 10-2 run, but that didn’t put Westminster away. While Hartselle’s defense stymied the Wildcats, they couldn’t remain out of foul trouble, which allowed Westminster to climb back into the game with free throws. The game was tied 43-43 in the final minute.
But playing a tough schedule paid off when Luke Ward hit the go-ahead basket with 1.8 seconds left.
“Anytime you don’t shoot well and win, that makes you feel good about your team and their ability to grind out a win,” said Faron Key. “That pays dividends come January and February. You’re not always going to be crisp offensively, so it helps to be able to grit and grind.”
Dominic Simmons led Hartselle with 10 points, while Ward finished with nine. Kiah Key and Rylan Smothers each had seven.
Wenonah boys 58, Austin 54: Austin played three strong quarters Tuesday but it was the one bad quarter that cost them a win.
The Black Bears led 11-10 after the first quarter and 31-28 at halftime but were outscored 15-6 in the third quarter.
“We went 1-16 from the field, 1-12 around the rim,” said Austin head coach Major Deacon. “We just couldn’t make a layup. We have to execute better and finish around the rim.”
Cam Collins led Austin with 20 points, while Jalen Orr had 15.
Deacon said his guys will have a few days off for the holidays before getting back to work before they host Mountain Brook, the defending 6A champs, on Tuesday.
Hazel Green boys 70, East Limestone 50: The Indians were eliminated from the N2Hoops tournament after falling to Hazel Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.