The speed of the game may be a little different this season in Alabama high school football.
The National Federation of State High School Associations adopted a 40-second continuous play clock, replacing the 25-second play clock previously used.
Under the 25-second clock, the official would have to signal the play clock to start after placing the ball and making it ready for play. The ball will now be placed directly after the play, and an official will not have to signal the start of the play clock.
Each team has 40 seconds after the official places the ball and steps away from the ball.
“It should speed it up,” local official Don Widner said. “These teams that run no-huddle should add more plays. As soon as we get it ready, they can snap it. It depends on how they utilize that.”
The time in between plays fluctuated based on the amount of time the official spent placing the ball and signaling for the start of the next play. The time needed to move the chains also is factored in.
A 40-second play clock will make the amount of time between plays more consistent across officiating crews and different games.
“Before you had different referees that had a different pace for getting the ball down and ready for the play,” Widner said. “That’s now out of the equation with the new rule. The game should be a lot smoother.”
A 25-second play clock will still be in use for special situations. That includes after a score, to start a regular period or overtime series, following an inadvertent whistle, following a charged timeout, following an official’s timeout and following a stoppage by the ref for any reason.
This rule was first adopted at the high school level in Texas in 2014 but has been part of the college game since 2008.
“I anticipate the game moving a lot faster,” West Morgan coach Mikel Riggs said. “Once we get the hang of it, it won’t be that big of a deal. It may cause some teams some problems early on. I’m sure it will take us a game or two to get comfortable with it.”
Other rule changes dealt with illegal forms of tackling. Tripping a runner is now a foul. The National Federation of State High School Associations also clarified its language when dealing with a horse-collar tackle. It is now illegal to pull a runner down by the name plate area of the jersey along with the back of the collar and the sides of the collar.
The new play clock and other new rules by the National Federation will be on display when the season starts tonight with Decatur facing Huntsville on the road, and West Limestone traveling to Tanner.
