Wins have not come often for Decatur girls basketball in recent years, but new coach Justin Moore is hopeful he can turn things around.
Once a powerhouse in girls basketball, the Red Raiders won five state championships in 10 years from 1990-2000. The Red Raiders are far removed from those days, winning only three games since 2017.
Moore, however, is telling his team to embrace both the successful stint from the 1990s and the unsuccessful recent years to move forward.
“We have to know that it was really successful at one point and tell ourselves that if we bust our tail, we could get there again,” Moore said. “It won’t happen overnight. It may take a long time, but we could get there.”
Moore is already setting expectations for his players, too. They worked out Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and have been following that schedule four days a week since he took over the team on June 8.
“We want constant and consistent effort and intensity in practice,” Moore said. “That can be harder to keep track of. It’s hard to get anybody to give max effort in anything for that amount of time. We’re working on those things.”
Still, it’s going to be an adjustment for the Red Raiders as they welcome in Moore. Senior Indyia Swoopes is experiencing her third coach in four years despite the program having just four head coaches overall in its history.
“I’ve experienced new things with different coaches like coach (Brad) Boy and coach (Grace) Newton,” she said. “I love them both, but I’m glad we are progressing as a team.”
Swoopes said she’s taken all of the coaching turnover in stride.
“It’s been great. I love what we’ve done so far,” she said. “We do a lot of new things, and he’s been helping us with our fundamentals.”
Moore pointed to the work ethic of players like Swoopes, a recently built gymnasium and the support system of the school as resources that will help him build a successful program.
Moore, a graduate of East Limestone, said he remembers when Decatur was a powerhouse in girls basketball. He took the job because of its history, those resources and to be closer to his family that resides in north Alabama.
Moore also has experience helping a program get back on track. He took over a Robertsdale team that had won only one game the season before he arrived. He led them to seven wins his first year and 15 wins his second year. Robertsdale then had winning seasons the next three years under Moore.
“The record has been down, but it is a similar situation to when I took over at a previous stop,” Moore said. “I thought that everything else other than the record was awesome about this place.”
Decatur does have some experience coming back, and Moore said Swoopes will be a key player at point guard. Joining her will be junior Whitley Chatman and sophomore Dailee Chatman, who were honorable mentions for the Decatur Daily’s Class 5A-7A All-Area team last year.
Moore did not have a target number of wins for a first year. He did say it will be important to win early to give his players confidence.
“They’re buying into what we’re doing, but it’ll only last so long if we don’t see results,” he said. “We need to get a few wins, so they can say, ‘All of this stuff that coach is having me do, he was right.’ ”
