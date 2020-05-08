The search for the next boys basketball coach at Decatur High may be near an end.
The Decatur school board is expected to give approval for the new coach at its meeting next Tuesday.
A Huntsville TV station has reported that Gadsden State Community College assistant coach Kori Walker is expected to be named to the position.
Walker offered a no comment when reached Thursday.
Decatur City Director of Athletics Watt Parker said he could not comment on any job vacancy until the board acts at a meeting.
Walker is a graduate of Lawson State Community College and Jacksonville State University. He has two years of experience as a high school head coach. That was at Cherokee County in Centre. His 2009-2010 team went 15-9 and advanced to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville.
Cherokee County went 5-19 the next season. Walker then moved to Gadsden City to be an assistant football coach and assistant girls basketball coach.
Before coaching at Cherokee County, Walker coached boys basketball at Gadsden Middle School. His record was 106-37.
The new head coach at Decatur replaces Sam Brown, who retired after leading the Red Raiders for four seasons.
Decatur is also looking for new girls coach to replace Grace Newton, who directed the program for two years.
Two other high profile jobs could also be filled soon. West Morgan Principal Keith Harris said he expects to have a coach hired either at next Wednesday’s Morgan County School board meeting or on May 20.
West Morgan is looking to replace Justin Henley (35-22) after two seasons. This past season the Rebels were one of two teams in the state that won their area tournament after being a No. 4 seed. They also advanced to the Northwest Regional.
Whoever takes over the program could inherit some interesting talent. West Morgan has three returning starters in Carson Muse (6-foot-5), who will be a sophomore, Kobe Griffin (6-4), who will be a senior, and Skylar Hutto (6-3), who will be a junior.
Athens is replacing Stace Tedford, who resigned after 11 seasons. The Golden Eagles played in Class 5A in Tedford’s first five seasons. They won three area championships and advanced to the Elite Eight twice. The program has competed in Class 6A for the last six seasons without any area championships.
Principal Dr. Rick Carter said this week that “we are (reviewing) applications currently. From there we will establish interview times for potential candidates.” He said the goal is to have someone in place this month.
The conclusion of the Athens search will be interesting to watch. Can the basketball hire match the splash made with the hire last year in volleyball?
A year ago the school was looking for a new volleyball coach and hired one considered among the best in the state in April Marsh of Bob Jones. Marsh’s hire paid dividends in her first season with the school’s first trip to the state tournament in many years.
