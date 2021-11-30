Decatur City Schools has established a new attendance procedure for Decatur vs. Austin basketball games this season. The teams play Friday at Austin and on Jan. 7 at Decatur.
According to the new procedure, anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. If a person under age 14 is not accompanied by an adult, they will be required to call for a ride to pick them up.
Once any student enters the arena, they are required to sit in the bleachers unless they are visiting the restroom or concession stand. No loitering will be allowed.
Admission is $7 at the door. To avoid standing in a long line, tickets are available at GoFan.co for $8.
