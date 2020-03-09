Grace Newton won't return for a third season as Decatur High's girls basketball coach after school leaders decided to take the program in a different direction, Decatur City Schools Athletic Director Watt Parker said Monday.
Newton informed her team of the decision Monday. The Red Raiders went 2-52 in two seasons under Newton.
Newton, 25, was just the third coach in the program’s history. She took over for Brad Boy, who coached the team from the 2005-2006 season until the 2017-2018 season. Decatur, which once was a girls basketball powerhouse that won five state championships from 1990-2000, has won just three games in three seasons since it won an area championship in 2017.
Parker said the job opening will be posted soon. Newton will remain as a teacher at Decatur High.
