It’s been a bite of a dry spell for NFL talent coming out of The Daily coverage area, but that may be changing.
Former Athens star receiver Quez Watkins was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft last April by the Philadelphia Eagles after a great career at Southern Miss.
Austin grads Josh Pearson and Marcus Webb signed NFL free agent contracts. Pearson, a receiver at Jacksonville State, signed with Tampa Bay. Webb, a defensive end at Troy, signed with Seattle.
Before Watkins was drafted last April, it had been 10 years since an area player had been drafted. That was Decatur’s Rolando McClain. The former Alabama linebacker was the eighth overall selection by the Raiders in the 2010 draft.
There could be two more area players drafted in the 2021 draft. Alabama offensive guard Deonte Brown (6-foot-4, 338 pounds), who played at Austin, is back for a third season in the Crimson Tide starting lineup.
Middle Tennessee safety Reed Blankenship (6-1, 195), who played at West Limestone, returns as a four-year starter for the Blue Raiders.
Profootballnetwork.com calls Brown the most underrated offensive lineman in the draft class for 2021. The website describes him as “an absolute mauler in the run game. Despite his lack of anatomical length, he doesn’t display many instances where that becomes an issue. His stout frame and natural power allow him to absorb blows and use his hands and lower body strength to close the gap and get his hands inside the defender’s breastplate.”
NFLdraftdiamonds.com says Blankenship “has great ball skills, and is not afraid to hit you. He takes some of the best angles in all of college football. Reed Blankenship is a special player and we expect to hear his name called in the 2021 draft.”
Brown is projected by Profootballnetwork.com to go to the Tennessee Titans in the second round with the 53rd overall selection. He would be the eighth player from Alabama taken in that projected draft.
Going before Brown would be cornerback Patrick Surtain (3rd pick overall), receiver Jaylen Waddle (15), offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (22), linebacker Dylan Moses (23), cornerback Josh Jobe (31), receiver Devonta Smith (35) and running back Najee Harris (45).
Draftscout.com projects Blankenship as a seventh round selection.
Both Brown and Blankenship have a lot of positives that would entice NFL teams, but they each have a negative that could raise some concerns.
Brown served a six-game suspension that covered the last two games of 2018 and the first four of 2019. It was originally described by head coach Nick Saban as a violation of team rules and ended up being an NCAA violation.
Blankenship played in seven games before a leg injury that required surgery ended his season. He finished with 58 tackles and two interceptions.
Here’s a list of area players that are on the rosters of NCAA Division I schools:
Austin: Deonte Brown, Sr., Alabama, offensive line; Asa Martin, Redshirt Soph., Memphis, running back; Reddy Steward, Soph., Troy, cornerback; Kevin Penn, Redshirt Fr., UAB, defensive line; Antonio Robinson, Redshirt Soph., Alabama A&M, running back; Marquice Robinson, Redshirt Soph., Florida Atlantic.
Decatur: Jackson Hall, Redshirt Fr., offensive line, Jacksonville State; Josh Marsh, Soph., linebacker, Auburn.
Hartselle: Keondre Swoopes, Soph., cornerback, UAB; Jackson Boyer, Fr., Navy, linebacker.
West Morgan: Austin Guyse, Soph., offensive line, Samford.
Hatton: Gage Saint, Fr., Troy, offensive line.
Lawrence County: Jakob Terry, Redshirt Sr., UNA, fullback.
R.A. Hubbard: Riely Evans, Redshirt Fr., UNA, defensive back.
Athens: Kannon Biggs, Redshirt Fr., Troy, offensive line; Jerry Foster, Redshirt Jr., UNA, defensive end; Ethan Rinke, Soph., Tennessee, linebacker; Keenan Hambrick, Fr., Western Carolina, receiver.
East Limestone: Sylvaughn Turner, Redshirt Sr., Murray State, receiver; Trent Grisham, Redshirt Soph., UNA, offensive line; Terrance Corbett, Redshirt Sr., Murray State, linebacker; JD Broussard, Fr., Austin Peay, offensive line; Haze Solomon, Fr., Tennessee-Chattanooga, tight end.
Tanner: Dexter Fuqua, Jr., Alabama A&M, offensive line; Chadarius Townsend, Redshirt Jr., Texas Tech, running back.
West Limestone: Reed Blankenship, Sr., Middle Tennessee, safety; Drew Beddingfield, Redshirt Soph., UNA, defensive line.
