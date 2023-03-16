The first state rankings of softball and baseball teams are out today with nine area teams being represented.
The Hartselle Tigers (11-4) are the No. 1 baseball team in Class 6A. They are the defending state champions.
Other area baseball teams in the rankings are Priceville (9-2) at No. 3 in 4A, West Limestone (13-3) at No. 5 in 4A, Decatur Heritage (7-4) at No.2 in 3A and Lindsay Lane (10-5) at No. 5 in 2A.
Other area teams nominated include Athens (8-6) in 6A, West Morgan (2-3-2) in 4A, Clements (6-6) and Elkmont (6-3) in 3A and Hatton (7-7) in 2A.
In softball, Athens (15-5) is No. 2 in 6A. The Golden Eagles are the defending state champions. The Hartselle Tigers (14-6) are No. 7 in 6A. The Tigers are scheduled to visit the Golden Eagles today for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Hatton (6-10) is No. 2 in Class 2A with Athens Bible (3-3) at No. 8 in 1A.
Other area softball teams nominated are Ardmore (4-6) in 5A, Brewer (11-4) in 5A, Priceville (16-2) in 4A and West Limestone (8-2) in 4A.
SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (14-3)
2. Fairhope (16-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (14-4)
4. Spain Park (15-5)
5. Hoover (10-4)
6. Central-Phenix City (10-3)
7. Vestavia Hills (19-4)
8. Tuscaloosa County (13-6)
9. Auburn (9-0-1)
10. Sparkman (14-4)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (10-9-1), Baker (7-7), Bob Jones (7-5), Daphne (18-5), Dothan (11-6), Enterprise (9-4), Mary Montgomery (15-12), Prattville (11-11).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (24-1)
2. Athens (15-5)
3. Helena (12-4)
4. Pell City (13-7)
5. Oxford (10-2)
6. Hazel Green (9-5-1)
7. Hartselle (14-6)
8. Mortimer Jordan (7-5-1)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-6-2)
10. Buckhorn (13-4)
Others nominated: Brookwood (8-9), Cullman (7-6), Gardendale (16-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (13-1)
2. Moody (11-7)
3. Brewbaker Tech (20-2)
4. Elmore County (10-7)
5. Jasper (5-1-1)
6. Tallassee (10-10)
7. Rehobeth (12-5)
8. Alexandria (11-7)
9. West Point (8-2)
10. Scottsboro (9-4)
Others nominated: Ardmore (4-6), Boaz (20-2), Brewer (11-4), Douglas (11-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Orange Beach (9-3)
2. Curry (17-5)
3. Houston Academy (23-1)
4. Brooks (8-7)
5. Madison County (13-2)
6. Corner (10-2)
7. Satsuma (16-5)
8. Northside (8-8-1)
9. Geneva (8-1)
10. Etowah (9-2)
Others nominated: American Christian (11-2-1), Cherokee County (7-2), Haleyville (4-7), Hamilton (13-3), Handley (8-8), Mobile Christian (17-3), New Hope (7-6-1), North Jackson (5-4), Priceville (16-2), Prattville Christian (10-7), Rogers (12-5), West Limestone (8-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (5-0)
2. Beulah (11-3)
3. Madison Academy (5-0)
4. Opp (12-6)
5. Glencoe (8-4)
6. Piedmont (6-3)
7. Mars Hill Bible (3-4)
8. Lauderdale County (7-3)
9. Randolph County (4-4)
10. Winfield (8-1)
Others nominated: Ashford (12-6), Colbert Heights (5-1), Ohatchee (12-4), Sylvania (10-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (15-3)
2. Hatton (6-10)
3. Sand Rock (16-6)
4. Pleasant Valley (3-3)
5. G.W. Long (6-6)
6. West End (8-4)
7. Sumiton Christian (5-5)
8. Vincent (10-4)
9. Fyffe (3-8)
10. Pisgah (2-6)
Others nominated: Holly Pond (3-3), Ider (6-5), Tuscaloosa Academy (7-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (7-0)
2. Leroy (14-8)
3. Brantley (5-3)
4. Cedar Bluff (6-9)
5. Sweet Water (7-7)
6. Kinston (7-4)
7. Waterloo (5-3)
8. Athens Bible (3-3)
9. Appalachian (4-2)
10. South Lamar (3-4)
Others nominated: Belgreen (9-3), Cherokee (9-5), Hackleburg (9-6), Ragland (1-2), Spring Garden (1-3), Verbena (6-4).
BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Central-Phenix City (13-2)
2. Thompson (17-0)
3. Bob Jones (18-4)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (12-3)
5. Tuscaloosa County (16-2)
6. Vestavia Hills (11-2)
7. Spain Park (12-4)
8. Auburn (6-4)
9. Enterprise (8-3)
10. Hoover (9-6)
Others nominated: Chelsea (6-8), Daphne (8-6), Fairhope (8-7), Grissom (8-4), Huntsville (11-4), James Clemens (9-7), Oak Mountain (8-7), Prattville (9-5), Smiths Station (10-5), Sparkman (10-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (11-4)
2. Oxford (10-3)
3. Saraland (9-5)
4. Briarwood Christian (9-3)
5. Cullman (5-5)
6. Northridge (10-6)
7. Stanhope Elmore (11-3)
8. Mountain Brook (7-7)
9. Hueytown (10-6)
10. Faith Academy (9-5)
Others nominated: Athens (8-6), Baldwin County (10-5), Calera (7-6), Chilton County (10-3), Fort Payne (6-6), Gardendale (6-7), Hazel Green (6-9), Helena (4-10), Homewood (8-2), Minor (9-4), Mortimer Jordan (8-6), Pike Road (10-3), Spanish Fort (8-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Mobile Christian (11-3)
2. Russellville (6-6)
3. Headland (10-2)
4. Alexandria (10-2)
5. St. Paul’s (11-5)
6. Arab (11-3)
7. Sardis (9-1)
8. John Carroll (6-6)
9. Gulf Shores (10-5)
10. Southside-Gadsden (11-6)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (7-5), Demopolis (5-4), Jasper (7-6), Scottsboro (10-7), Shelby County (8-5), West Point (7-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Bayside Academy (8-5)
2. Andalusia (10-2)
3. Priceville (9-2)
4. UMS-Wright (9-7)
5. West Limestone (13-3)
6. Etowah (6-5)
7. Geneva (10-1)
8. Corner (5-5)
9. Cleburne County (8-1)
10. Deshler (11-4)
Others nominated: Bibb County (8-5), Central-Florence (7-5), Cherokee County (7-6), Dora (10-4), Madison County (9-4), Munford (7-2), North Jackson (9-5), Oak Grove (7-6), Satsuma (10-2), St. John Paul II (9-4), T.R. Miller (8-4), West Morgan (2-3-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Phil Campbell (9-3)
2. Decatur Heritage (7-4)
3. Piedmont (5-4)
4. Gordo (8-2)
5. Westbrook Christian (7-3)
6. Providence Christian (7-4)
7. Houston Academy (9-4)
8. St. James (7-3)
9. Excel (6-3)
10. Fayette County (12-3)
Others nominated: Clements (6-6), Elkmont (6-3), Plainview (5-4), Sylvania (4-5), Winfield (7-5).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (8-4)
2. Bayshore Christian (8-3)
3. Mars Hill (9-3)
4. Ariton (8-4-1)
5. Lindsay Lane (10-5)
6. Vincent (8-1)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (9-6)
8. Donoho (7-1)
9. Tuscaloosa Academy (7-2-1)
10. North Sand Mountain (8-1)
Others nominated: Collinsville (5-5), Cottonwood (7-4), Fyffe (4-5), Hatton (7-7), Ider (4-7), Lexington (6-1), Sheffield (10-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (8-1)
2. Sweet Water (4-4)
3. Ragland (7-2)
4. Sumiton Christian (6-4)
5. Billingsley (7-1)
6. Lynn (8-2)
7. Florala (5-1)
8. Coosa Christian (9-4)
9. Covenant Christian (3-1)
10. Hackleburg (8-5)
Others nominated: Addison (5-6), Red Level (5-2), Spring Garden (3-2)
