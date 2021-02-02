The Decatur Heritage boys jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 67-56 win over Hatton on Monday.
Decatur Heritage outscored Hatton 14-4 in the first quarter and led 28-18 at halftime.
Brayden Kyle led the Eagles with 24 points. Clay Smith had 17 and Bo Solley added 14, including four 3-point field goals.
Sean Zerkle pulled down 13 rebounds for Decatur Heritage while scoring five points. It was his fifth game in a row with double-digit rebounds.
Senior Carter Reed led Hatton with 16 points. Fellow senior Kris O’dell had 14.
Decatur Heritage, Class 1A's top-ranked team, hosts Mars Hill tonight.
• Danville boys 67, Tharptown 39: The Hawks flew out to a 31-11 halftime lead. Danville had three players in double figures with KJ Melson scoring 16. Kohl Randolph and Dakota Fromhold each had 10. Just missing double figures were Aaron Alexander with nine and Owen Ellenburg with eight.
• Clements boys 76, East Lawrence 46: Senior Deontae Crenshaw scored 21 points to lead the Colts to victory. He was joined in double figures by teammates Dylan Patrick with 15, Ian Ezell with 13 and Jamie Putman with 10.
Peyton Kelly had 20 points for East Lawrence. Zack Terry added 10.
• Elkmont girls 52, Wilson 33: Senior Emeril Hand scored 15 points to lead the Red Devils. Sophomore Tylee Thomas had 14 points, including 4 3s. Elkmont host Lindsay Lane on Friday.
• Athens girls 61, Columbia 24: Caroline Bachus led Athens (13-4, 3-3) with 17 points. Mazie Swann and Jordyn Bailey each had 10 points. Athens hosts Russellville tonight.
Tennis
• Muscle Shoals defeats Austin: The Black Bears opened the season on the road Monday. Muscle Shoals won the boys match 9-0 and the girls match 8-1. Lily Clowers got a win for Austin at No. 1 singles (8-0).
Other competing for Austin were for the boys Sam Higgins, Clay Williams, Jack Farris, Jackson Fulks, Grayson Bogue, Wesley Betterton and Aditya Menon. For the girls it was Ellie Higginbotham, Soli Sepulveda, Annalaura Swinea, Katie Howell and Jordan Buchanon.
