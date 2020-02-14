Thursday’s results
--
Class 7A girls
Vestavia Hills 54, Austin 49
Spain Park 62, Florence 29
Championship game
Vestavia Hills vs. Spain Park, Tuesday, 9 a.m.
--
Class 7A boys
Spain Park 60, Austin 46
Mountain Brook 67, Florence 48
Championship game
Spain Park vs. Mountain Brooks, Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.
--
Class 1A girls
Mars Hill 86, Falkville 33
Phillips 50, Decatur Heritage 46
Championship game
Mars Hill vs. Phillips, Monday, 3 p.m.
--
Class 1A boys
Decatur Heritage 68, Belgreen 65
Pickens County 74, Covenant Christian 68 (OT)
Championship game
Monday, 4:45 p.m.
---
Today’s schedule
--
Class 6A girls
McAdory (25-7) vs. Muscle Shoals (20-10), 9 a.m.
Carver-Birmingham (28-5) vs. Athens (23-5), noon
--
Class 6A boys
Bessemer City (15-14) vs. Muscle Shoals (22-7), 10:30 a.m.
Minor (21-9) vs. Hartselle (25-6), 1:30 p.m.
--
Class 2A girls
Altamont (17-8) vs. Hatton (27-5), 3 p.m.
Cold Springs (28-4) vs. Tanner (14-12), 6 p.m.
--
Class 2A boys
Southeastern-Blount (24-4) vs. Red Bay (21-9), 4:30 p.m.
Vincent (25-2) vs. Tanner (19-7), 7:30 p.m.
--
Saturday’s schedule
--
Class 5A girls
Pleasant Grove (25-4) vs. Madison Academy (28-4), 9 a.m.
Mortimer Jordan (24-9) vs. West Point (28-5), noon
--
Class 5A boys
Jasper (19-12) vs. Lawrence County (27-4), 10:30 a.m.
Fairfield (25-5) vs. East Limestone (23-7), 1:30 p.m.
--
Class 3A girls
Winfield (23-8) vs. Lauderdale Co. (27-5), 3 p.m.
New Hope (22-9) vs. Phil Campbell (19-6), 6 p.m.
--
Class 3A boys
Winfield (29-4) vs. Lauderdale County (23-7), 4:30 p.m.
New Hope (21-7) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (9-23), 7:30 p.m.
--
Quotable
“It started with missed free throws and missed layups. Then, it was shots we usually make. At the end of the day, it’s about makes and misses. We missed them today.”
— Austin coach Major Deacon after his team’s 60-46 loss to Spain Park
“We had a lot of buy in from all of our roster. When you have that, it's fun. I hate that it's coming to an end. It's been a very fun ride."
— Austin coach Bruce Hamilton after his team’s 54-49 loss to Vestavia
--
Notable
--
Red Raiders in the house
The Decatur Red Raiders may not have advanced to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State this year, but the school is well represented.
Former Decatur boys coach Jamie Lee is at Wallace representing the Alabama High School Athletic Association, where he’s the director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
Helping with media services and selecting the all-regional teams are former Decatur girls coach Brad Boy, who is now on the administrative staff at Thompson in Alabaster, and present Decatur boys coach Sam Brown
--
Give Falkville an “E” for names on the roster
The season came to an end for the Falkville girls Thursday, but the team probably deserves some kind of recognition for names on the roster.
Coach Jonathon Lacy has four players with similar first names. There’s an Ellie, Ella, Elli and another Ella.
That’s eighth grader Ellie Cate Hill, freshman Ella Wallace, sophomore Elli Lorance and sophomore Ella Edmonson.
Falkville was making its second straight trip to the Northwest Regional. The Blue Devils lose just two seniors. To return to Wallace next year they will have to do in Class 2A, thanks to reclassification.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.