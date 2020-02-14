Thursday’s results

--

Class 7A girls

Vestavia Hills 54, Austin 49

Spain Park 62, Florence 29

Championship game

Vestavia Hills vs. Spain Park, Tuesday, 9 a.m.

--

Class 7A boys

Spain Park 60, Austin 46

Mountain Brook 67, Florence 48

Championship game

Spain Park vs. Mountain Brooks, Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.

--

Class 1A girls

Mars Hill 86, Falkville 33

Phillips 50, Decatur Heritage 46

Championship game

Mars Hill vs. Phillips, Monday, 3 p.m.

--

Class 1A boys

Decatur Heritage 68, Belgreen 65

Pickens County 74, Covenant Christian 68 (OT)

Championship game

Monday, 4:45 p.m.

---

Today’s schedule

--

Class 6A girls

McAdory (25-7) vs. Muscle Shoals (20-10), 9 a.m.

Carver-Birmingham (28-5) vs. Athens (23-5), noon

--

Class 6A boys

Bessemer City (15-14) vs. Muscle Shoals (22-7), 10:30 a.m.

Minor (21-9) vs. Hartselle (25-6), 1:30 p.m.

--

Class 2A girls

Altamont (17-8) vs. Hatton (27-5), 3 p.m.

Cold Springs (28-4) vs. Tanner (14-12), 6 p.m.

--

Class 2A boys

Southeastern-Blount (24-4) vs. Red Bay (21-9), 4:30 p.m.

Vincent (25-2) vs. Tanner (19-7), 7:30 p.m.

-- 

Saturday’s schedule

--

Class 5A girls

Pleasant Grove (25-4) vs. Madison Academy (28-4), 9 a.m.

Mortimer Jordan (24-9) vs. West Point (28-5), noon

--

Class 5A boys

Jasper (19-12) vs. Lawrence County (27-4), 10:30 a.m.

Fairfield (25-5) vs. East Limestone (23-7), 1:30 p.m.

--

Class 3A girls

Winfield (23-8) vs. Lauderdale Co. (27-5), 3 p.m.

New Hope (22-9) vs. Phil Campbell (19-6), 6 p.m.

--

Class 3A boys

Winfield (29-4) vs. Lauderdale County (23-7), 4:30 p.m.

New Hope (21-7) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (9-23), 7:30 p.m.

--

Quotable

“It started with missed free throws and missed layups. Then, it was shots we usually make. At the end of the day, it’s about makes and misses. We missed them today.”

— Austin coach Major Deacon after his team’s 60-46 loss to Spain Park

“We had a lot of buy in from all of our roster. When you have that, it's fun. I hate that it's coming to an end. It's been a very fun ride."

— Austin coach Bruce Hamilton after his team’s 54-49 loss to Vestavia

-- 

Notable

--

Red Raiders in the house 

The Decatur Red Raiders may not have advanced to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State this year, but the school is well represented.

Former Decatur boys coach Jamie Lee is at Wallace representing the Alabama High School Athletic Association, where he’s the director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.

Helping with media services and selecting the all-regional teams are former Decatur girls coach Brad Boy, who is now on the administrative staff at Thompson in Alabaster, and present Decatur boys coach Sam Brown

--

Give Falkville an “E” for names on the roster

The season came to an end for the Falkville girls Thursday, but the team probably deserves some kind of recognition for names on the roster.

Coach Jonathon Lacy has four players with similar first names. There’s an Ellie, Ella, Elli and another Ella.

That’s eighth grader Ellie Cate Hill, freshman Ella Wallace, sophomore Elli Lorance and sophomore Ella Edmonson.

Falkville was making its second straight trip to the Northwest Regional. The Blue Devils lose just two seniors. To return to Wallace next year they will have to do in Class 2A, thanks to reclassification.

— Staff reports

DecaturDaily.com
