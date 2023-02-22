The potential reward is great for the three area teams still playing basketball.
The Tanner boys, Clements girls and Priceville girls are each just one win away from a trip to the state tournament next week in Birmingham.
Getting there won’t be easy. To take that final step means clearing a giant hurdle.
It starts today with the Tanner boys vs. powerhouse Mars Hill. Then it’s the Clements girls vs. area rival Lauderdale County. On Thursday morning, the Priceville girls face perennial 4A power Deshler.
Tanner and Mars Hill are old foes when it comes to Northwest Regional championship games. This will be the ninth meeting with regional honors a stake. Tanner holds a 5-3 edge.
“There’s been some great games over the year between Tanner and Mars Hill,” Tanner coach Dale Taylor said. “It’s been awhile since we met in the finals, but our kids know how important this game is for our program.”
Tanner won the last meeting in the regional finals, 73-56, in 2018.
The Clements girls are competing in their first regional since 2011. That was one season after the Colts won the Class 2A state championship.
Even though it’s been 12 years since their last regional appearance, the Clements girls know all about Lauderdale County. This is the fourth meeting this season between the Class 3A, Area 16 rivals.
“We sort of shocked the world when we beat them in the first game (46-42 on Dec. 19) at our place,” Clements coach Shane Childress said.
Lauderdale County won the second meeting on its home court, 53-42, and then won at Clements, 51-34, for the area tournament championship.
The Deshler girls are the defending Class 4A state champions. The Tigers have set the standard in 4A basketball with eight state championships since 1985. Seven have come in the last 20 years. Priceville has gone 0-5 all-time in post-season matchups vs. Deshler.
“It’s a big opportunity for our team and I hope we make the most of it,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “Our girls know what they are dealing with. Every possession will be important.”
Tanner boys
The Rattlers (21-8) returned to the regional for the first time since 2020. That was Chris Whitt’s final season as coach before retiring. Taylor took over a program that lost a ton of talent from 2020. The Rattlers won just one game in 2021.
“We feel like we’re back to where we belong,” Taylor said. “Our guys are hungry and want to prove that they really belong here.”
Tanner has advanced this far after surviving some pressure situations. Four of Tanner’s last six games have gone to overtime. The Rattlers won three of those overtime games, including a subregional win over Holly Pond and regional semifinal win over Red Bay.
“We’ve got some gritty guys,” Taylor said. “If we can keep it close into the fourth quarter, we believe we can win, even if it means going to overtime.”
The final state rankings had Mars Hill at No. 5 and Tanner at No. 7.
Junior Skylar Townsend led Tanner with 21 points in the 50-47 win over Red Bay. Tanner hit 21 of 27 free throws in the win, including 6 of 6 in overtime. Seniors on the team include Dalton Smithson, Jerrick Thompson, Keonte Love, Trevor Peoples and Malakye Jones.
Clements girls
A year ago Childress was out of coaching after a long career that included a stop at Lawrence County. He was cheering for Lauderdale County because his daughters Leah and Josie were playing for the Tigers.
“I was teaching at Clements and glad I was out of coaching,” Childress said.
Then Clements principal Clint Legg talked Childress into getting back in the game coaching the Clements girls.
“He put a good full nelson (wrestling move) on me,” Childress said. "I had never coached girls before."
The Colts (26-6) have been high in the state rankings most of the season. The final rankings had Clements at No. 7 and Lauderdale County at No. 5.
“This season has been a blast,” Childress said. “This team has gotten better every week. The community support has grown with every win.”
The Colts are young with just two seniors (Jenny Trent and Jadyn McElyea) on the roster. Most of the scoring in Saturday’s semifinal win over Midfield, 85-48, came from the younger players.
Junior Taylor Farrar led with 18 points followed by sophomore Shakarri Bailey with 17, Leah Childress 16 and Josie Childress 10.
Priceville girls
The Bulldogs (21-9) should enter the game with some confidence. They traveled to Deshler three weeks ago. They did get beat, but the margin was slim at 65-61.
“Our goal this season was to play a tougher schedule to prepare us for close games and opponents like Deshler,” Nelson said. “Our girls know how big this game is, but it comes down to focusing on doing the little things. That’s what will decide a game like this.”
Priceville advanced to the finals with a 58-37 win over Saint John Paul II. It wasn’t a typical Priceville win. The Bulldogs usually get a lot of their points coming off the 3-point shot. They were just 3 of 17 from behind the arc vs. SJPII. Sophomore Leslie Hames led eight Bulldogs in the scoring column with 14 points.
Deshler moved to the finals after slipping by Good Hope, 63-60. Deshler center Ali Henson had 18 points and 17 rebounds.
The key to Thursday’s game could well be inside. Deshler’s Henson is 6-foot-3. Trying to control Henson will be Priceville senior Zoey Benson (6-0) and freshman Abby Langlois (6-1).
“I’m excited to see how Zoey and Abby answer the call,” Nelson said.
Benson and Lauren Hames are the only seniors on the Priceville roster.
