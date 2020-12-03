The Oakville Indian Mounds cross-country course will get one more workout this year with the Chick-fil-A Decatur National race on Saturday.
"This came to be because two of the bigger national races had been canceled, (and) Brad Coan said to me, 'Why don't we do one?' I took him up on that," said Lawrence County cross-country coach Stanley Johnson, who is helping to organize the race.
The first race will start at 8 am.
This will not be a team race, but many of the Lawrence County High and Hatton state championship team runners are expected to compete.
"Runners will be running unattached, and with only two months to prepare it just kind of set up that way," said Johnson. "It’s really incredible how this all came together."
The race will also be open to all ages.
"Whether they want to run, walk or jog, everybody will be welcome to race," Johnson said.
While the race will hold a national title, it will have a smaller field than a race such as the Jesse Owens Classic, which is held annually on the Oakville course.
Entries could be affected by two other national races taking place the same day in Georgia and Florida and by sports such as basketball and indoor track being underway.
Johnson said the entries as of Tuesday weren't what he had hoped for, but he expects 80% of the entries to come in the last three days.
Still, Johnson says they have runners signed up from states such as Texas, Vermont and even New Mexico.
"We're really looking forward to this race," Johnson said. "This is going to be great for the county of Lawrence."
The race will be used as a fundraiser to pay for the state championship rings of Lawrence County High's and Hatton High's teams.
For full race details, including registration information and race day schedule, go to al.milesplit.com.
