Decatur Heritage senior Jaxon "Julio" Thomas embodies the saying "actions speak louder than words."
If you don't believe it, ask any of his coaches or teammates.
"He's a quiet guy but definitely does everything 100 percent at any position we put him at," head coach Nikita Stover said. "He's just a great kid."
Said defensive coordinator TJ McGee: "Julio is a blue-collar type of worker. He doesn't say much at all, but just tries to outwork everyone and lead by example. He's such vital part of what we're trying to do offensively, defensively and on special teams. He's truly going to play Ironman football."
Nicknamed after one of his favorite players, NFL star and former Alabama standout receiver Julio Jones, Thomas started playing football in the fourth grade.
"I just started playing and I liked it ever since," Thomas said.
Offensively, Thomas will be used at multiple receiver spots, as well as at running back and quarterback. On defense, he's a key member of the secondary and will also line up at outside linebacker. On special teams, he serves as the primary kick and punt returner and is on kick and punt coverage.
"I feel that he's a very underrated kid in north Alabama," Stover said.
Thomas accounted for 13 touchdowns in 2022. He totaled 39 catches for 646 yards and six touchdowns; had 44 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns; added eight kick returns for 217 yards and one touchdown; and returned four punts for 125 yards and a score. He also made 61 tackles on defense.
Thomas has already impressed new offensive coordinator Dezmond Richardson with his offseason development.
"Julio is one of the most explosive athletes I've coached in 14 years of coaching football," Richardson said. "He could really impact any offensive system. We're able to move him anywhere to create mismatches against defenses."
Richardson met Thomas when he arrived at Decatur Heritage in January.
"He was impressive then," Richardson said. "However, in the small time from then to until now, Julio has shown an extreme work ethic and great leadership qualities through action. When we are working out, I use Julio as my lighten-up gauge because if he's struggling I know that the workout is a good one and it might be time to finish up and stretch. He has gotten stronger and more knowledgeable about the offense and defenses in general."
Thomas' teammates also recognize his impact on and off the field.
"He has a hard work ethic," junior receiver and safety Harrison Hardy said. "He's really good to get along with. He's always trying to encourage others, always working, real athletic and always doing what he's told to."
Senior lineman Ben Abercrombie agreed.
"I'd say he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest," Abercrombie said. "When the team is down, he's always there. He's up always."
Jacob Belcher, another senior lineman, discussed the impact of Thomas' versatility.
"It's useful for the team, not just for a position being filled but also because this guy's going on offense and defense," Belcher said. "It really doesn't let you use the excuse of, 'Oh, coach, I'm tired,' when you give up a play."
Decatur Heritage finished 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs last year. Thomas said he hopes he can help elevate the Eagles to greater heights in his final season.
"It makes me want to work harder," Thomas said of last season's mark. "We're working harder this year so we can make it to the playoffs and hopefully get to the state championship."
