There are a lot of good words that can be used to describe what senior Masyn Marchbanks brings to the Hartselle girls basketball team.
One of those words would be “consistency.”
Marchbanks, who averages 24 points through 16 games, scored 25 in Hartselle’s 56-26 win over Athens in Monday's opening round of the Decatur Orthopaedics Clinic Classic at Decatur High. Play continues today and Wednesday.
Marchbanks has seen her role evolve each season since she joined the varsity in the seventh grade. This year, she’s trying to be a senior leader helping prepare this team for what lies ahead in the postseason.
“I feel pretty good with where we are as a team,” Marchbanks said. “There’s just been a lot of learning and growing as a team. I definitely see a lot of progress.”
Monday’s victory gives Hartselle a four-game winning streak that includes three wins last week in a tournament at Gulf Shores.
“That was a great opportunity for some team bonding,” Marchbanks said. “When you spend four days together with all of us in one beach house, you really can’t help but create some team bonding and you need it in order to survive.”
A large part of Hartselle’s success depends on Marchbanks finding her 25 points every game. The Samford signee has scored in double figures in all 16 games. She’s scored in the 30s three times with a high of 36 in a four-point loss to Good Hope. She has scored less than 20 four times with two of the games being losses to Hazel Green and Vestavia.
The point total for the season adds up to 384 this season. That puts her 96 away from 2,000 career points.
“That’s a big number, but I don’t know what it really means,” Marchbanks said. “Maybe it just shows how hard I have worked.”
On Monday, the Tigers (11-5) scored the first seven points, led 20-8 after the first quarter and were up 30-13 at halftime.
Marchbanks scored 11 in the first quarter and had 16 at halftime. She added nine in the third. Teammate Karleigh Shipley added 13 points, including three 3-point baskets.
• Brewer 44, Austin 41: Hope West led Brewer (5-12) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She scored 11 in the second half. Lauryn Burt topped Austin with 13 points. Katie Davis scored 10 and also had 12 rebounds. The teams were tied at 31-31 after three quarters.
• Buckhorn 52, Decatur 38: The host Red Raiders got off to a great start with a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but it didn’t hold up. The Bucks led 23-19 at halftime and outscored Decatur by 10 in the second half. Whitley Chapman led Decatur with 13 points. Autumn Herring had 24 for Buckhorn.
Also Monday, Oxford beat Grissom 58-44, Bob Jones beat Good Hope 51-35, and Fairview beat Madison Academy 41-40.
