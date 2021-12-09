Boys
Jalen Orr, Austin
Orr had a game-high 23 points, eight assists, six steals, four rebounds and three blocks Friday in a win over Decatur. "He's just Mr. Consistency," coach Major Deacon said. "I know I can count on him. He knocked down a 3 after (Decatur) tied it up and got a steal after that. Just an all-around winner."
Girls
Reagan Watkins, Priceville
Watkins scored 16 points with 10 rebounds to record her first career double-double Friday in a win over St. John Paul II. "I'm very excited for Reagan," coach Terrie Nelson said. "She is truly adapting well to playing varsity basketball. She is learning to score consistently in the paint.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Danville’s Natalee Felong, Clements’ Jenny Trent and Athens Bible’s Brooke Blakely. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Clements’ Dylan Patrick and Athens Bible’s Brayden Suggs.
