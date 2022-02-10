Boys
Jalen Orr, Austin
Orr scored a game-high 21 points in a win over Athens. He is a “great role model for our program … carries himself with class,” coach Major Deacon said. “We call him Mr. Dependable because he is always doing the right thing both on and off the court. He … leads our team in points and blocks, which is impressive … because he isn't the tallest guy in the locker room."
Girls
Hope West, Brewer
West had 22 points and six rebounds in a 47-41 win over Brindlee Mountain. "Hope’s impact on the game goes way further than scoring points," coach Josh Scott said. "She was our leader in every statistical category as well. Hope controlled the game and is a leader. The future is bright for her and she is determined to meet personal, academic, and athletic goals."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Tanner’s Shauna Fletcher and Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks. Boys: Falkville’s Avery Miller and Brewer’s Hunter Lawrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.