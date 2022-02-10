D220210 Fans players of the week

Austin’s Jalen Orr and Brewer’s Hope West were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Jalen Orr, Austin

Orr scored a game-high 21 points in a win over Athens. He is a “great role model for our program … carries himself with class,” coach Major Deacon said. “We call him Mr. Dependable because he is always doing the right thing both on and off the court. He … leads our team in points and blocks, which is impressive … because he isn't the tallest guy in the locker room."

Girls

Hope West, Brewer

West had 22 points and six rebounds in a 47-41 win over Brindlee Mountain. "Hope’s impact on the game goes way further than scoring points," coach Josh Scott said. "She was our leader in every statistical category as well. Hope controlled the game and is a leader. The future is bright for her and she is determined to meet personal, academic, and athletic goals."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Tanner’s Shauna Fletcher and Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks. Boys: Falkville’s Avery Miller and Brewer’s Hunter Lawrence.

