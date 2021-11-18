Boys
Jalen Orr, Austin
Orr scored a team-high 28 points in an 87-71 win over perennial power Plainview last Thursday. He also had 11 points in Austin’s 87-54 win over Columbia last week. "Nothing to say but (he's) a winner," Austin coach Major Deacon said.
Girls
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County
Williams captured the girls Class 5A cross-country state championship with a time of 18:56.04. "Savannah is a pure competitor," coach Stanley Johnson said. " As far as the state meet, Savannah set her mind to finishing first. She didn't give herself another option. She is an amazing athlete."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle, Clements’ Dylan Patrick and Danville’s Kohl Randolph. Girls: Lawrence County’s Katie Mae Coan, Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks, and West Limestone’s Kamey Kennemer.
