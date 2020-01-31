Local teams in Class 5A finalized their area tournament brackets this week.
The two teams that reach the finals in a four-team bracket will advance to the sub-regional round. The winner of the area tournament will get to host its rub-regional game, while the finalist that loses will have to travel.
Brewer will host the Class 5A, Area 15 girls tournament. The Patriots play Guntersville on Monday at 6 p.m. Arab and Scottsboro will play after at 7:30 p.m. The championship is Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Class 5A, Area 15 boys tournament will be at Guntersville. Scottsboro will play Arab first at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Guntersville and Brewer will play at 7:30 p.m. that same day. The championship will be Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
East Limestone will host the Class 5A, Area 16 boys tournament. The Indians will face Madison County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Ardmore and Madison Academy will play before at 6 p.m. The championship will be Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Madison Academy is set to host the Class 5A, Area 16 girls tournament. The Mustangs will play Ardmore at 6 p.m. Monday. East Limestone will face Madison County at 7:30 p.m. that same day. The championship will be Thursday at 6 p.m.
Lawrence County will have to travel for both of its Class 5A, Area 14 tournaments. Hamilton will host the boys tournament. The Red Devils will play West Point Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hamilton and Russellville will play after at 7 p.m. The championship will be Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
West Point hosts the girls tournament. Lawrence County plays Hamilton at 5:30 p.m. Monday. West Point and Russellville play at 7 p.m. after. The championship is Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.