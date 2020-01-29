Local teams in Class 1A solidified their area tournament brackets this week.
The two teams who reach the finals in a five-team bracket will move on to the sub-regional round.The tournaments will begin next week.
Decatur Heritage will host both Class 1A, Area 13 tournaments.
The boys will start Monday with St. Bernard playing Falkville in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Meek and Lynn will play in the semifinals at 7 p.m Monday. Decatur Heritage will then play the winner of St. Bernard and Falkville in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The finals will be Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
The girls will start Monday with Lynn playing St. Bernard at 5:45 p.m. The winner will face Decatur Heritage in the semifinals Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Falkville will play Meek in the other semifinal at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The finals will be Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
Lindsay Lane will host both Class 1A, Area 15 tournaments.
The boys will start Monday with Oakwood Adventist playing Athens Bible in the first round. The winner of that game will face Lindsay Lane in the semifinals Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The other semifinal will be that same day with Whitesburg Christian facing R.A. Hubbard at 5:30 p.m. The finals will Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
The girls will also start Monday with Whitesburg Christian facing Athens Bible at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play Lindsay Lane Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be that day with R.A. Hubbard playing Oakwood Adventist at 5:30 p.m. The finals will be Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
