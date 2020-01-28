Local teams in Class 4A solidified their area tournament brackets this week.
The two teams who reach the finals in a four-team bracket will move on to the sub-regional round. The host team in a three-team bracket automatically moves on to the sub-regional round. The team who wins the first-round game will also move on.
Priceville will host the Class 4A, Area 13 girls tournament. It will begin Monday with Priceville playing West Morgan at 6 p.m., and Danville facing St. John Paul II at 7:30 p.m. The finals will be on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
St. John Paul II will host the boys tournament for Class 4A, Area 13. It starts Tuesday. Priceville faces Danville at 6 p.m. West Morgan faces St. John Paul II at 7:30 p.m. The finals will be Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
Brooks will host the Class 4A, Area 15 girls tournament with West Limestone and Elkmont playing in the first round. That game will be Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will face Brooks in the finals on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
West Limestone will host the boys tournament for Class 4A, Area 15. Elkmont and Brooks will play Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner will face the Wildcats in the final at 6 p.m.
