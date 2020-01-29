Local teams in Class 2A finalized their area tournament brackets this week.
The two teams who reach the finals in a five-team bracket will move on to the sub-regional round. The tournaments will begin next week.
Tanner will host the Class 2A, Area 16 boys tournament, which will begin Tuesday with Tharptown playing Colbert County in the first round at 6 p.m. The winner will face Tanner in the semifinal on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Hatton will play Sheffield in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. on the same day. The final will be Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Hatton is set to host the Class 2A, Area 16 girls tournament. It will start Monday with Sheffield playing Colbert County. The winner will face Hatton in the semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m. The other semifinal will be Tanner vs. Tharptown at 7:30 p.m. that same day. The finals will be Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
