The early signing period for college football begins next Wednesday, but for many players the pandemic has added uncertainty to the recruiting process.
Since the NCAA established the three-day signing period in 2017, it has become the starting point for most college football careers.
It will be the same this year for the top 200 or 300 or so players across the country. Their signing celebrations will be seen by many through social media.
For the next tier of players, it’s a different story. Instead of celebrations next Wednesday, most of them will be dealing with uncertainty and waiting for the February signing period to see what the best available option is.
West Limestone receiver River Helms is expected to sign with Georgia Tech on Dec. 18. Austin running back Jevon Jackson committed to Georgia State in November, but plans to wait and sign in February.
The 6-foot-5 Helms intrigued colleges with his size and speed while catching 38 passes for 595 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Jackson used his speed and power to rush for 1,116 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.
The reason for the recruiting uncertainty is the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like practically everything else in the world, it has changed college football recruiting.
“It’s put a big hitch into recruiting,” East Limestone head coach Jeff Pugh said. “Coaches, kids and their parents don’t really know what to do moving forward. There’s a lot of unknown to deal with.”
There are several reasons why it’s a muddled mess for many.
College coaches have not been allowed to visit high schools since last April. The NCAA recently extended the no-visit order through April of 2021. April and May visits to high schools have become important in the evaluation process for college coaches.
“That’s when we have a lot of traffic from college coaches visiting our campus,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “They can’t talk to the players, but they can watch them work out and practice.”
Since last April, high school recruits have not been allowed to make official or unofficial visits to college campuses. That means a lot of players will sign with a school without even visiting the campus unless it’s a virtual visit.
Summer camps on college campuses, which have become a huge part of the recruiting process, were also not allowed. College coaches were not allowed to attend any summer camps held off campus.
How important are summer camps? Consider the story of Decatur’s Josh Marsh. In July of 2017, the Decatur linebacker attended a camp at Auburn. When he ran the 40-yard dash in an eye-popping 4.43 seconds, he earned a one-on-one meeting with head coach Gus Malzahn and that led to a scholarship offer that Marsh accepted on the spot.
“Summer camps are where college coaches really get to know players,” Perkins said. “They can talk with them, instruct them and watch them compete. College coaches really want to see how a player competes.”
Due to the COVID-19 situation, college players at all levels were allowed to opt out for the season without losing any eligibility. Those who actually played also did not lose any eligibility. Seniors who have played what would have normally been their final season can return for another senior season.
Schools are not allowed to expand their roster numbers. That means some schools may not yet exactly know how many players they can add to the program or what positions are a high priority to fill.
“When you talk about lower level schools like (NCAA) Division II where they split scholarships, the coaches may not know exactly how much money they have to work with,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “That’s not a good situation, especially for the parents of players.”
It’s a frustrating situation for coaches. Recruiting is an every-day part of the job. The old saying is that recruiting is like shaving. If you don’t do it every day, after a while you start looking like a bum.
Facetime calls and virtual campus tours have become huge tools in recruiting. Coaches can view video on prospects, but video doesn’t always tell the whole story.
It’s frustrating for the athletes, particularly the loss of the summer camps. For every top-rated signee, there are many others who didn’t receive FBS-level offers until late in the process, but still go on to have great college or even professional careers.
For Austin’s Tre Shackelford the loss of summer camps was a huge blow to his plan to up the interest in his game. The wide receiver was looking forward to some 7-on-7 competition against some of the best defensive backs in the country.
“It’s frustrating for me because I wasn’t able to go show the coaches my ability to run routes, my speed, my catching ability and my character,” Shackelford said. “I’ve learned to turn my frustration into fuel so I will be ready when the opportunity does come.”
Shackelford caught 55 passes in his senior season for a school record 1,112 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Quarterbacks may get the most out of the summer camp experience. According to Perkins, there’s a lot more to know about a quarterback than what is seen on film.
“What you see in the summer before the junior season may not be what you get in the summer before the senior season,” Perkins said. “What you first saw was not the finished product.
“Quincy (Crittendon) was a more physical player this season. He’s bigger, stronger and faster. College coaches really need to see him throw the ball in person because his arm strength is elite.”
Crittendon threw for 2,322 yards and 24 touchdowns. He rushed for 740 yards and seven touchdowns on 87 carries.
It’s not just seniors who suffered from the lack of summer camps. It affects juniors, too. One way to get the jump on colleges knowing about a player is for that athlete to attend summer camps before the junior season.
That’s what Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle and defensive back Tyler Founds planned to do last summer before their junior seasons. The two are in a friendly competition to be the first Decatur Heritage football players to receive NCAA Division I offers.
Priceville junior Tyler Cappi is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman who was an All-State selection as a sophomore. Normally, college coaches would already be showing interest, but not yet, according to his head coach, Chris Foster.
“He needs the opportunity to get out and let college coaches know who he is,” Foster said. “They need to see his size and see how well he moves. With our offense he did a lot of pulling on running plays because we wanted to take advantage of his mobility.
“Tyler checks off a lot of the boxes for college coaches. He’s one of the smartest kids on the team and would be a great addition to any college program. Hopefully that will happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.