Boys
Levi Barnes, East Lawrence
East Lawrence's quarterback threw a touchdown pass (32 yards) and rushed for two more TDs (17 and 5 yards) in a 41-12 win over Sulligent on Friday. “Levi is a great young man that is a very hard worker,” coach Bo Culver said. “He would be the first to tell you, this is a team game and it takes them all. We are very blessed to have him as our QB.”
Girls
Faith Parker, Danville
The sophomore had 18 kills, seven digs and three aces in a 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 win over Geraldine. "Faith is an explosive (outside hitter) who played aggressively on the net vs. Geraldine," coach Megan Aldridge said. "She is an invaluable asset to Danville volleyball."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Quincy Crittendon, Danville’s Gage Taylor, and Ardmore’s Chris Allen and Nathan Reyer. Girls: Athens’ Alli Williams, Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser and Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Holland.
