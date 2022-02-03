Boys
Dylan Patrick, Clements
Patrick turned in a strong week for Clements, scoring 32 points in a win over East Lawrence, 26 points in a win over West Limestone and 34 points in a victory over Elkmont. He has averaged more than 22 points a game this season. The senior also played varsity football for Clements.
Girls
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone
Farrar poured in a game-high 26 points in a 71-58 win over Priceville on Friday. She also had 13 points in a win over Columbia last week. She had a double-double earlier in January with 13 points and 10 rebounds against Ardmore. The sophomore has averaged more than 14 points per game.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr, Elkmont’s Tylee Thomas and Priceville’s Zoey Benson. Boys: Falkville’s Dawson Norwood, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle and East Limestone’s Kris McNeill.
