DANVILLE — Clements’ senior guard Dylan Patrick has sort of been playing under the radar this season.
Well, as much as anyone who averages 24 points a game can be under the radar.
Tuesday night he blew up the radar with 32 points to lead the Colts to a 57-48 win in the Class 3A subregional.
Clements (21-9) advances to the Northwest Regional to play the Winfield-Susan Moore winner on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. It will be Clements’ first trip to a regional since 2011.
“He’s about as smooth as I’ve seen in a long time,” Danville coach Scott Ellis said.
The 6-foot-2 guard had 10 field goals and was 11 of 14 at the free throw line. He’s averaged 24 points a game this season while hitting just one 3-point field goal all season.
“He won’t take a shot any farther out than 15 feet,” Clements coach Mike Holt said. “He’s going to take it to the basket every time he can.
“It’s not just his offense that makes him good. It’s his defense and effort all through the game. He just does everything you would want in a leader.”
The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter. Clements opened the second with an 11-2 run that included two big 3s from Jame Putnam, who finished with 13 points. It was 28-20 at halftime.
Patrick took over the game in the third quarter. He scored all nine of his team’s points. The Colts were up 37-33 with a quarter to go.
Danville had its best run of the night in the final quarter. The Hawks got it to 39-38 with 5:45 to play on a 3 from Witten Morgan. Danville then had two possessions where a basket would have meant their first lead of the night, but the Hawks couldn’t get either shot to fall.
Clements outscored Danville 18-10 the rest of the way with Patrick scoring 10 points. He scored 23 of his team’s 29 points in the second half.
“When the going gets tough, I try to be a leader, especially late in the game,” Patrick said. “When I was a sophomore we won just five games. Coach said if we kept working hard we could get to Wallace one day and now we’re going. This is exciting.”
The loss brought a bitter end of the season for Danville (24-8). The Hawks have nine seniors on the roster, but only three had much varsity experience before this season. Last year’s team advanced to the regional finals. For this team to come this close to returning was an accomplishment.
“We won the county tournament, the area tournament and had 24 wins, not many teams can say that,” Ellis said.
JoJo Whisenant led Danville with 15 points. Morgan scored 12. Kohl Randolph had eight and Carter Holladay added seven. All four are seniors.
Other seniors on the roster are Grayson Glenn, Cole Waddell, Landon Freeman, Peyton Smith and Johnathan Ryan.
“They really grew up as a team this season,” Ellis said. “They were one of the closest teams I’ve ever coached.
