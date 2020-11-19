Boys
Brody Peebles, Hartselle
Peebles scored 45 points in a win over McGill-Toolen on Thursday and 39 more in a win over Blount. "Generational player in a town like Hartselle," Tigers coach Faron Key said. "Perfect combination of class and fiery competitor. He has improved so much since last season. He's fun to compete with every night."
Girls
Molly Chumbley, Athens Bible
Chumbley, a junior, scored 22 points in Athens Bible's season opener against Whitesburg Christian. "Molly had a great game against Whitesburg not just in the 22 points she scored but in the little things that led the team to success," Athens Bible coach David Cox said.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: West Limestone’s River Helms, Athens Bible’s Kacen Pierce and Decatur’s Shawn Hullett. Girls: Athens’ Caroline Bachus, Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald and Brewer’s Hope West.
