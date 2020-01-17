D200117 Fans players of the week

Hartselle’s Brody Peebles and Athens’ Nahriyah Timmons were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Brody Peebles

Hartselle

The junior scored 32 points in Hartselle’s area win over Decatur and 40 more in a victory over Cullman. "Brody has played consistently all season long," Hartselle coach Faron Key said. "He's improved as a leader. He gets the most out of his teammates. Excited to see how he finishes."

Girls

Nahriyah Timmons

Athens

The junior had a triple-double in a win over Cullman, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. "Nahriyah is a top-tier point guard," coach Eddie Murphree said. "High IQ for the game. Distributes the ball well and puts other players in a position to have success. Plays extremely hard."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Athens’ Braden Gross, West Limestone’s River Helms and Austin’s Kelton Petty. Girls: Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones, Brewer’s Hope West and Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon.

