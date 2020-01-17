Boys
Brody Peebles
Hartselle
The junior scored 32 points in Hartselle’s area win over Decatur and 40 more in a victory over Cullman. "Brody has played consistently all season long," Hartselle coach Faron Key said. "He's improved as a leader. He gets the most out of his teammates. Excited to see how he finishes."
Girls
Nahriyah Timmons
Athens
The junior had a triple-double in a win over Cullman, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. "Nahriyah is a top-tier point guard," coach Eddie Murphree said. "High IQ for the game. Distributes the ball well and puts other players in a position to have success. Plays extremely hard."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Athens’ Braden Gross, West Limestone’s River Helms and Austin’s Kelton Petty. Girls: Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones, Brewer’s Hope West and Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon.
