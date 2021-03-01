Three area seniors have been picked to play in the Alabama-Mississippi Classic on March 12 in Montgomery.
Hartselle’s Brody Peebles will represent the area on Alabama’s boys team. Peebles will play in college at Liberty University.
Priceville’s Jenna Walker and East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers will represent the area on Alabama’s girls team. Walker will play in college at Western Kentucky. Rogers will play at UAH.
Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex is the site for the doubleheader.
Alabama’s girls won last year’s game at Mississippi 70-63, and the Alabama boys won 118-97. Alabama holds a 16-14 edge in both series, which date back to 1991.
