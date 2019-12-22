ATHENS — Austin made it two wins in two days at the Pepsi Challenge by knocking off Saint John Paul II 73-52 on Saturday. The win came less than 24 hours after it beat Grissom in its first game of the tournament, which took place at Athens High from Thursday until Saturday.
The Black Bears closed the game on a 20-3 run and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to close out the Falcons.
“We started to get stops on defense finally,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “We finally started to figure it out. Once we got stops, it made it easier to for us to score on the offensive end. It’s just a snowball effect.”
Saint John Paul II (6-5) cut the lead to four points before Austin (12-5) responded. The Black Bears had led by 10 before the Falcons came back. Junior Quincy Crittendon hit a 3-pointer to make it 56-49 and the run only grew from there.
Junior Winston Lyle set the tone for Austin’s strong finish. He scored nine of the 20 points during that stretch. He finished with 15 points.
“It was all about our defense really,” Lyle said. “We just had to trust our guys to stand there and defend. That’s all there is to it, really.”
Austin’s win was the second-to-last game at the Pepsi Challenge. James Clemens beat Decatur 75-66 to start the day. Bob Jones then knocked off West Limestone 69-49 before Madison Academy beat Grissom 70-64. Athens beat Huntsville 64-59 in the final game of the day.
Austin started its game with a 13-3 run. Saint John Paul II then bounced back to make it 20-19 in favor of Austin at the end of the first. Austin led 37-34 at halftime after a back-and-forth second quarter.
The Falcons opened up the second half with a 3-pointer by sophomore Thomas Howald to tie it. Austin then created some space and took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. That turned into a 21-point win.
“We had slow starts in both of these games, but we finished strong,” Deacon said. “That’s what matters. As the game goes along, we just get stronger and stronger.”
Lyle was the second-leading scorer for Austin. Junior Kelton Petty, who had 25 points on Friday, scored a game-high 22 points. Junior Quincy Crittendon scored 10 points. Junior James Shores led the Falcons with 12 points.
Austin will have a four-day break before its next game. It plays Decatur Heritage in the Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville High on Thursday.
--
James Clemens 75, Decatur 66: James Clemens (5-7) opened with a 16-5 run and led by double digits for almost the entire game before Decatur (3-11) cut it to single digits with under a minute left. James Clemens led by over 20 points at one point.
Decatur scored just seven points in the first quarter and trailed 36-21 at halftime. James Clemens led 57-39 at the end of the third.
Senior Mitchell Terry led Decatur with 18 points. Junior Kobe Johnson added 15 for the Red Raiders. Junior Ari Hunt scored 14 points for James Clemens. Senior Christian Brooks made seven of his eight free throw attempts in the fourth quarter for the Jets.
--
Athens 64, Huntsville 59: Athens led 32-26 at halftime after going on a 14-1 run in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles led by as many as 13 during that quarter. Athens then led 49-43 after three quarters.
Huntsville brought ti back to within one midway through the fourth. Athens led 55-54 with 4:27 left before closing it out for the five-point win.
Senior Antonio Shoulders scored 15 points. Junior Tyree Patterson had 14 points, and Sophomore Jaden Jude added 12 points. Junior Luke Guyette poured in a game-high 25 points for Huntsville (10-6).
Athens (6-6) faces Muscle Shoals on Jan. 3 for its next game.
--
Bob Jones 69, West Limestone 49: Bob Jones only led by six at halftime before blowing the game open in the second half. The Patriots led by 13 after three and by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter. Senior Jadan Coleman, a Tulane signee, scored 18 points for the Patriots.
West Limestone junior River Helms had 16 points. Junior Camryn Williams added 15 points.
West Limestone (5-6) faces Priceville on Jan. 3 for its next game. Bob Jones (14-3) plays Muscle Shoals in the Huntsville City Classic.
--
Madison Academy 70, Grissom 64: Grissom led by 10 at halftime, but Madison Academy stormed back in the second half to win. Grissom also led 56-48 after three.
Senior Spencer Nickles scored 19 points to lead the Mustangs. Freshmen Izzy Miles and RJ Johnson both had 16 points for Grissom.
--
Pepsi Classic at Austin High
--
Austin girls 36, Rogers 33 (OT): Only two players scored in double figures in the low-scoring meeting between the No. 1 team in Class 4A and the No. 9 team in Class 7A. Junior Hannah Cohn scored 10 points for Austin, which led 16-9 after one. Sophomore Madie Krieger had a game-high 14 points for Rogers (9-3).
Austin only scored one point in the third and trailed 20-17 in the third before rallying to send the game into overtime. Austin outscored Rogers 6-3 in the extra period.
Austin (13-3) faces Mae Jemison in its next game in the first round of the DOC Tournament at Decatur High.
--
Athens girls 45, Buckhorn 37: Sophomore Caroline Bachus scored 20 points to lead Athens to its third win at the Pepsi Classic. The Golden Eagles beat Central-Florence 44-24 on Friday.
Athens trailed 20-17 at halftime. It trailed 28-27 after three. It then outscored Buckhorn 17-8 in the final quarter.
Athens (13-2) will face Muscle Shoals at home on Jan. 3 for its next game.
