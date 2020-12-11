Fans can catch six area teams in action during the Pepsi Classic at Austin next Friday and Saturday.
The area teams playing are Austin, Decatur, Athens, West Morgan, Decatur Heritage and West Limestone. Rounding out the field are Bob Jones and Madison Academy.
Friday’s schedule has Decatur Heritage vs. West Morgan at 3 p.m., Athens vs. Bob Jones at 4:30 p.m., Austin vs. West Limestone at 6 p.m. and Decatur vs. Madison Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games are Athens vs. Decatur Heritage at 1:30 p.m., Decatur vs. West Limestone at 3 p.m., West Morgan at Bob Jones at 4:30 p.m. and Austin vs. Madison Academy at 6 p.m.
Admission is $7. Tickets are available at gofan.co, and attendance will be limited to 25 percent occupancy.
