Decatur overcame a big second-half deficit for a big win Friday night at the Pepsi Classic.
Trailing by 18 late in the third quarter and 15 at the start of the fourth, the host Red Raiders embarked on an improbable rally, coming from behind to win 70-68.
"It was just resilience. We didn't shoot the ball well, and we were flat most of the game," said Decatur head coach Kori Walker. "We challenged them in the fourth quarter to pick up the defensive intensity and make them play fast.
"We shot the gap on some steals, made some big shots and that really got us going," Walker added.
Ellis Dickman was the star of the show. The senior finished with 27 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Slaughter had 14 points, while Jayden Brown added 13.
Carson Muse led West Morgan with a game-high 28 points.
The Rebels, who were seemingly in full control, struggled once Decatur turned up the heat.
"Their press really bothered. We didn't do a good job of handing it," said West Morgan head coach Sam Brown. "We got a lot out of that game though that we will learn from."
The win was significant for a program that's been on the losing end of several close games this season.
"I think our guys needed a win like that," Walker said. "For us to be to be on the winning side of a game like this, against a Morgan County rival, I think will be a big boost."
Decatur Heritage 72, Etowah 54: Jordan Davis scored 16 points and Brady Wilson added 14 as the Eagles cruised to a to a win over Etowah on Friday night.
The win was the first for the Eagles' since being ranked No. 4 in the first state 2A basketball poll earlier this week.
"It was a good challenge for us. This was one of the first games we've had everyone here, and I thought overall we played very well," said Heritage head coach Jason Marshall.
The Eagles open area play Tuesday against Class 2A No. 1 Holly Pond.
"It'll be a great challenge for us, and I hope we can play well and see where we stand," Marshall said.
Vestavia Hills 52, Austin 33: Austin struggled offensively Friday night in a loss to Vestavia Hills.
Playing without starter Cam Collins, the Black Bears managed just 17 points in the first half and 16 in the second.
"We got out of what has made us successful, and that's team basketball," said Austin head coach Desmond Phillips. "We took some poor shots and didn't execute as well as we normally do."
Jordan Johnson led Austin with 11 points.
