Boys
Braxton Peters, West Morgan, had 102 yards rushing and threw a touchdown pass in a 28-19 win over Deshler.
"He brings a spark to the team," West Morgan coach Drew Phillips said. "His attitude and mentality is a lot like the (other) people on our football team."
Girls
Katelyn Falciani, Priceville, had 37 kills and four aces in wins over Randolph and Decatur Heritage and a match with Madison Academy.
"Katelyn is one of our hardest workers," Priceville coach Alex Livingston said. "She is always putting in extra time in the gym. Her hard work is paying off this season for our team on and off the court. She is one of our biggest leaders and is always encouraging her teammates."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Tyler Cooper, Falkville’s Jordan Greenfield, and R.A. Hubbard’s Keyondrick Cobb.Girls: Austin’s Jakaya Smith, Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto, and Danville’s Faith Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.